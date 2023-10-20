Jago Vega Woos The Girls With ‘Focused On You’

Jago Vega knows Spanish Town’s importance in writing the narrative of Dancehall in Jamaica. “I am proud to represent Spanish Town, it is a vibrant town with a lot of history and a great music legacy with artistes like Chronixx, Dirtsman, Koffee. I am going to continue that great musical legacy,” he said.

The artist’s debut EP is slated for release on April 5, 2024. The journey begins with a phased release, starting with three songs: Focused on You, All Out, and Healing 4 U Girl on October 7.

Jago Vega’s musical style defies easy classification, blending elements of dancehall, RnB, drill, afrobeats, and hip-hop.

Born and raised in the heart of Spanish Town, also known as St. Jago Dela Vega, he attended St. Jago High School. It was here that his passion for music started to take shape.

In 2020, Jago took a bold step by launching the YouTube-based platform “Lyrics N Flow.” Although it lasted only one season, it led him to pursue opportunities in the UK and the US.

Then, tragedy struck. He tragically lost a close friend with whom he had embarked on his musical journey. According to him, it was a major turning point in his life, and it forced him to reflect on his own dreams and ambitions. “It was a wake-up call, a reminder that life is fleeting, and I decided to chase my passion for music,” he said.

Today, Jago Vega stands as an independent artist, carrying the torch for his unique sound and vision through his own label, Jago Vega Music. Collaborating closely with his trusted producer, Glad8tr, he crafts tracks that resonate with authenticity and lyrical brilliance.