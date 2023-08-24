Alternative Indie Singer-Songwriter Vaughn Prangley Returns With New Single & Video ‘Thick Of It’

Since the release of his acclaimed award-winning and SAMA-nominated debut album ‘Destination Unknown‘ in 2022, Alternative Indie Singer-Songwriter Vaughn Prangley spent several months performing music in the Maldives, where he also built his own studio and honed his production skills. In mid 2023 Vaughn relocated to Dubai where he has been working on new music, entirely self recorded and produced. The first of these new singles is called ‘Thick of it’ and will be available from tomorrow, Friday 25 August.

Vaughn shares that “In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it is all too easy to fall into a pattern of giving our lives away to society without fully realising the consequences. From the pressures of conformity to the demands of our professional lives, we often find ourselves so caught up in the ‘Thick of it’ that we rarely even notice the mess that we are in. An often-meaningless cycle of routine and obligation.

We all ask the question “what is the meaning of all of this?” and find ourselves complaining about our nine to fives, yet we do it over and over again with rarely taking the steps to make a change. We’re trapped under the skin of the forever greedy society that we live in. In our quest to fit into societal norms, we often sacrifice our individuality.

This song was written and produced entirely by myself in my studio. I wanted the production to send your mind to a place it hasn’t been before. A place that allows you to reflect on the journey that you are on. A sense of desperation lives in the vocals … a longingness to break free from the shackles of society.

We need to pause and reflect on the significance of our existence and work towards finding true meaning in our lives. Break free from the monotony and embark on a journey of self-discovery and fulfilment. I wrote this track in hope of inspiring you to take a leap of faith and strive for personal happiness and success. Do not hide away from what your heart truly wants. Be free!”

Stream ‘Thick of it‘ HERE from Friday 25th August

Photo By Graeme Wyllie



About Vaughn Prangley

As a natural-born singer-songwriter with disciplined roots in classical training, 19-year-old South African-born Alternative Indie Pop sensation Vaughn Prangley has been penning his own songs from the age of thirteen, where he felt the calling to venture outside the norms, break rules, and create a dynamic self-styled career and unique sound. Vaughn is transparent with his emotions, successes, and failures, yet admits it’s not always easy laying your soul bare.

“Music is more of an outlet than an escape. My emotions are dealt with through music. I’m not afraid to share how I feel. No one should be. Vulnerability is important, but also affords me the opportunity to uplift, inspire and have fun with my listeners.”

Vaughn’s critically acclaimed releases to date are hauntingly soulful and optimistic with simple guitar riffs. His debut single ‘Oasis’ reached number one on the Mix FM South African Top 40 in 2020. His debut EP ‘Where It Begins‘ and song ‘Breathing’ furthermore secured him a finalist spot and honourable mention in the 2021 edition of the US Unsigned Only Music Competition.

In 2022 Vaughn released his debut album ‘Destination Unknown‘, composed of ten emotively powerful songs that spotlight Vaughn’s mastery in song writing and melody making. Inspiration was deeply rooted in what he observed and experienced around him during 2020 and 2021. The songs explore themes of perseverance, self-growth, self-worth, and an appreciation of the here and now, rather than dwelling on the past or missing out on special moments by constantly looking ahead.

“My creative process is heavily influenced by what happens in my environment and ‘Destination Unknown’ tells a story of struggles and uncertainties, the happy and exciting moments … they are all there told as a melodic adventure.”

‘Destination Unknown‘ was produced by singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalists and producer Howie Combrink, and earned a SAMA Nomination for ‘Best Produced Album Of The Year’.

The song ‘Avalanche To The Sea’ also earned Vaughn another finalist spot in the 2022 edition of the US Unsigned Only Music Competition (taking 2nd place in the Teen Category). Vaughn furthermore took top honours in the International Songwriting Competition (ISC) for the song ‘Passing Seconds’, earning him a coveted win out of a staggering 21 000 entries. The track also held charting positions on the Mix FM South African Top 40 and 5fm Indie Chart.

At the end of 2022 to the beginning of 2023 Vaughn spent several months performing music in the Maldives, where he also built his own studio and honed his production skills. In mid 2023 Vaughn relocated to Dubai where he has been working on new music, entirely self recorded and produced. With many new songs waiting in the wings, his energy levels are soaring. “I have a musical engine in me that never stops!”.

From home rooftop gigs during Covid, to live radio and TV studio performances, Vaughn is gearing up to take his sound to live audiences. “Getting out there, face-to-face with the people who support you is priceless. I can’t wait, bring on the gigs!”

