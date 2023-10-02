Real Housewives of Potomac Star Mia Thornton Announces Separation

The alleged reality TV show curse claims another couple. Real Housewives of Potomac cast-member Mia Thornton announces her separation from husband Gordon Thornton. Many of our reality’s favorite stars have called it quits after appearing on television. From Monique Samuels, Chris Samuels, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann, Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling, Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill, Ashley Darby and Michael Darby, Kenya Moore and Marc Daly, Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida, Lisa Wu and Ed Hartwell have all called it quits.

Now Mia Thornton and husband Gordon Thornton have separated after 11 years of marriage.

People reports:

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” says The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 38. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay.” “We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out,” she adds.

Mia and Gordon, 70, have been married since March 2012 and share son Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6. Additionally, they each have one child from their previous relationships.

The couple’s marital woes are expected to play out season 8 of RHOP, which premieres Nov. 5 on Bravo. PEOPLE exclusively premiered the trailer that hinted at trouble between them, with Mia admitting that she once “obtained a divorce lawyer” during a difficult point in their relationship.

She also tells costar Ashley Darby that she “might” have married Gordon for his money.





