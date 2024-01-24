Project Pat Returns with New Single “Hundred Million” and Innovative Remix Platform Partnership

Project Pat triumphantly returns to the hip-hop scene with his latest single, “Hundred Million.” The track delves into the southern rap legend’s journey through hustling, his impact on the music industry, and his relentless pursuit of a $100 million goal. Renowned for classics like “Chickenhead” and “Poppin’ My Collar,” Project Pat’s influence echoes through the works of contemporary artists, including Cardi B, who sampled his tracks.

In a strategic move, Project Pat has collaborated with the Black-owned AI-powered platform, Happy Monday, to offer fans and social creators an innovative musical experience. Happy Monday transforms a single song into many never-before-heard remixes, catering to diverse tastes. This partnership aligns with the growing trend of AI technology in the music industry, providing both options for listeners and new revenue streams for artists.

Happy Monday’s platform will present “Hundred Million” remixes in various styles, including dance, Lo-Fi, and rock versions. Fans can sign up for Beta access, and the official launch is anticipated in the coming months. Based on user feedback, selected remixes will be made available on streaming platforms and distributed through Venice Music. The initiative reflects the rising popularity of remixes, as seen in the resurgence of Project Pat’s “Take Da Charge” on TikTok in 2023, turning it into a viral hit overnight.





