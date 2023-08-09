The Notorious B.I.G. Estate Links With Budweiser To Relaunch Word Up! Magazine

In honor of Hip Hop’s 50th born day, the Estate of the late Christopher Wallace and beer giant Budweiser have joined forces to revamp the monumental Black music magazine Word Up!

The classic print publication which donned newsstands for almost 25 years got a namedrop in Biggie’s hit “Juicy” in the opening line, where he said, “It was all a dream; I used to read ‘Word Up!’ magazine.” The partnership was initially formed back in 2021, but today (August 9), the plans for a limited run of Word Up! mags will be available for die hard Biggie fans and fans of the Hip Hop/R&B publication too.

Word Up!‘s founding Editor-in-Chief Gerrie Summers will definitely contribute her pen to this project, however with the focus being on B.I.G., Ms. Voletta Wallace will open the series, along with handwritten lyrics, rare photos, personal memorabilia and untold stories about The Notorious B.I.G.

Be sure to get your copy as only 5,000 copies will be distributed throughout Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Detroit and Chicago. The issue is slated to drop on September 13.





