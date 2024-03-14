Charting Ross Harding’s Journey: A Catch-Up : With so much going on for renowned South African Rock and Blues Singer-Songwriter Ross Harding, we thought to not only catch you up today, but also to take this opportunity of wishing Ross a very happy birthday!

Without further ado, let’s fill you in on what’s been happening in Ross’s world before he drops his new single and music video tomorrow, titled ‘A Thousand Snakes.’

New Releases and Relocating to the UK…

Welcome back, Ross! It’s been two years since our last chat, and we’re thrilled to catch up with you again. Since our last interview, you’ve been on an incredible journey filled with new music releases, tours, and exciting developments in your career. Let’s dive right in and explore everything that’s been happening in your world.

Q: Ross, it’s been quite a ride since our last interview in 2022. Can you give us a brief overview of what you’ve been up to musically and personally during this time?

Ross: Thanks for having me back! For sure, there has been a lot. Some highlights from the personal realm – I got married and have a little daughter who just turned 1. Being a father is incredible. We’ve all recently moved to the UK and are living in England. On the music side, I’ve been writing and recording, touring, and the usual that goes with this industry. I try to keep pushing in that sense, making music and art, and building on that every year.

Q: Your 2023 Maxi-Single release of ‘Everything Is Black’ garnered significant attention. How do you feel your music has evolved since then, and what themes or experiences have influenced this evolution?

Ross: “Everything Is Black” was a pretty angry song. It makes me think of the 70s hard rock/metal music like Black Sabbath, who have been quite a heavy influence on me. I think to look at that song/single in an isolated way would omit the bigger picture. I am building on my discography as I write, record, and release music.

Not only that, but each time I do that, I feel that I am giving audiences a deeper look into who I am as an artist. As I gain experience, I am also able to better articulate myself as an artist. The next year will see a stream of music releases that I feel is even broader than what I’ve done so far, as Ross Harding / a solo artist, and I am excited to share that with people.

Q: You’ve been relentless on the touring circuit, captivating audiences with your electrifying performances. Can you share some memorable moments or highlights from your recent tours?

Ross: The past year really had some epic moments. I have to say, each show has its own magic. I did a whole lot of small solo and duo acoustic shows that I loved. Performing in that way is a whole other means of musician presentation that I’ve really come to love and appreciate. There were some killer live shows with the full band as well. Our last performance before my move to the UK was just epic. The sound on the night was excellent, the band was super tight. Everything just flowed and made for an incredible show, for me at least.

Q: Playing alongside artists like Dan Patlansky must have been an incredible experience. Can you tell us about some of the collaborations or high-profile gigs you’ve been involved in recently?

Ross: I’ve had the pleasure of supporting Dan at several shows, and the privilege to host him and his band at an event I held last year. He’s an unbelievable artist and a true guitar powerhouse. Recently we did the Jozi Blues Fest, also with Dan actually, the Black Cat Bones, Albert Frost, and more of the best Blues artists of South Africa.

Q: Can you take us behind the scenes and share the inspiration behind the music video for ‘A Thousand Snakes’?

Ross: Initially, I was going to have footage of snakes and eerie things, but I decided to take a different artistic approach in the end. The video shows two sides of a coin, a hard rock band & musician, and the acoustic artist. A simplistic statement of where I’m at from a musical perspective currently. The video was filmed at the Boksburg Stadium, the town where I grew up.

There’s this strange tower that looms over that area, that I remember had rumours of the occult and Satanism linked to it. I always wanted to leave that town and move onto bigger things. An apt coincidence has occurred in two music videos now where an airplane has flown by during filming, which of course speaks to the idea of moving, and now, immigrating, which I loved. I do think the video is a tip of the hat to where I grew up. It is still part of who I am, and kind of reflects the progress I have made since then.

Q: Your decision to relocate to the UK marks a significant step in your artistic journey. What motivated this move, and what do you anticipate it will bring to your career and artistic evolution?

Ross: Quoting myself from another recent interview, It’s all about expansion, adventure, opportunity, and experiences for me and my family. The world is a big place! One of my goals has always been to share my music with the world. Musically, I know that this move gives me a much greater stage. The UK, and London especially, has so much rich history in the world of music, that it’s hard not to be inspired just by that.

Led Zeppelin, one of the greatest rock bands in history, and a personal favorite comes from London, with so many other incredibly influential bands and artists. Then there are legendary studios, venues, musicians, both from the past and working currently, with so many other sources of inspiration and influence that I find it hard to think it wouldn’t affect my creative process in a direct way.

Q: With the striking black snake cover art imagery of ‘A Thousand Snakes,’ how did you approach blending the sonic and visual elements to evoke a powerful emotional response?

Ross: That’s a great question. Music and visual art have always had a special type of relationship. The artwork needs to capture the essence of the song in some sense. Open-ended enough to allow audiences to interpret something different and unique from the visual art. These decisions are governed by my taste and what works for the music-visual presentation.

Q: Every artist face challenges along the way. What have been some of the biggest challenges you’ve encountered in your career, and how have you overcome them?

Ross: A big challenge was starting over, almost, as a solo artist, having been in bands all the years before. It’s always tough to build something and let it go, to start again. Although I had all the experience, it still takes effort and time to establish that new chapter. Along the way, there are many lessons I’ve learned about the music industry in general. I feel like that could be a whole topic of discussion on its own. I would be happy to do this should readers be interested.

Q: Looking ahead, what are your aspirations for the future of your music career? Any upcoming projects or goals you’re excited to pursue?

Ross: The next year is about expanding in a new setting in the UK. There is an album’s worth of music on the release schedule. I feel this is a greater representation of who I am artistically. I am looking forward to sharing that. I’ve have shows booked for the UK and Europe in 2024. I am just excited to be in this position and be doing what I am.

In conclusion…

Ross, it’s been an absolute pleasure catching up with you and hearing about your journey over the past two years. Your passion for music and dedication to your craft shine through in everything you do.

We wish you continued success on this new chapter in the UK, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for you. Keep making incredible music and know that your fans at SA Music & Entertainment Magazine will be cheering you on every step of the way!

Watch this space tomorrow as we introduce the latest offering from Ross Harding titled ‘A Thousand Snakes.’

