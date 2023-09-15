PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Shares Images and Message on Rapper’s Death Anniversary: ‘I’ve Been in the Deepest Depression’

PnB Rock’s lover Stephanie Sibounheuang penned a message on Instagram remembering the late rapper on the anniversary of his death. Sibounheuang was with Rock when he was robbed and shot at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been in the deepest depression for a lil min contemplating todays date, which makes a year since your transition. I argued with God about openly reliving this day and i absolutely did not want to, so this is an act of obedience,” Sibounheuang wrote. “This same day last year, you could look into my eyes and tell my soul was not in my body. All I could hear were the gunshots over and over and they were so LOUD I couldn’t hear myself think.”

