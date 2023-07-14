48
24
9
13
26
20
40
32
35
45
30
39
25
15
14
4
43
44
16
34
47
28
7
2
3
11
18
8
38
10
21
46
31
49
33
23
50
22
29
1
37
5

Dele Alli: Full transcript of Gary Neville interview on sexual abuse, addiction and mental health struggles

138 18 minutes read


D

ele Alli has revealed he was sexually abused at the age of six and was dealing drugs by the time he was just eight years old.

In an emotional interview, the Everton midfielder fought back tears as he laid bare his difficult upbringing before he was adopted by the Hickford family.


Source link

138 18 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Liton Das, bowlers help Bangladesh clinch series

Zimbabwe cleared to host Bangladesh cricket tour despite sports ban

Malta vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 qualifier match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Malta vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 qualifier match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Hatters legend Harford hails Luton’s ‘Premier League fans’ as Town return to the top flight

Hatters legend Harford hails Luton’s ‘Premier League fans’ as Town return to the top flight

England U21 vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

England U21 vs Portugal live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 quarter-final for FREE on TV in UK today?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo