Djokovic vs Rublev LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 result and latest updates from Centre Court

Novak Djokovic is back in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon today with a meeting against Andrey Rublev. Hubert Hurkacz pushed the Serbian and his record at Wimbledon all the way earlier this week but Djokovic managed to return after the curfew in order to make it into the final eight.
The 23-time Grand Slam winner has since hit out at the curfew in SW19 but will be confident of seeing this one done before the close of play. Rublev is something of a familiar foe having met four times before in their careers, with Djokovic boasting three wins to the Russian’s one thus far.
Still, Rublev almost denied the Serbian on home soil last year in dramatic fashion and does have fresher legs after Djokovic’s two-day battle. His forehand has been pointed out by Djokovic and it looks the most dangerous weapon. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport!
Live updates
Next up for Djokovic
Novak Djokovic faces Jannik Sinner of Italy in the semi-final on Friday. He is eyeing an eighth Wimbledon title, while Sinner has never reached the final.
GAME, SET AND MATCH DJOKOVIC
Djokovic 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3 Rublev
What a ridiculous player.
Djokovic is judged to have conceded an ace when 0-30 up but challenges and is absolutely right. Rublev’s serve was out.
Rublev fires into the corner and Djokovic spins to put a masterful return back onto the court. He gets his luck, winning the point.
And with three match points, on Rublev’s serve, he isn’t hanging around. He bursts up to the net and wins the match with a gorgeous drop shot. A fitting end to an exceptionally high-level match.
Djokovic edging closer
Djokovic 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 5-3 Rublev
Rublev challenges one of Djokovic’s shots but it was indeed in as first called. Soon enough it’s 40-15 and Djokovic takes it from there.
He would reach the semi-finals now if he can break Rublev’s serve next.
What fire from Rublev!
Djokovic 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 , 4-3 Rublev
Rublev shows class to go 30-15 up and has Centre Court on its feet when he pushes Djokovic into the tramlines and puts a winner the other side.
The Russian No 7 seed takes the game with a stellar ace down the T.
Djokovic just two games away now
Djokovic 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 4-2 Rublev
The Serb is up to the net sharply to take the first point, and he has the second from smart serving and soon enough the third by thwacking a winner cross-court which Rublev is nowhere near to.
Some inside Centre Court think he then aces for the game, but his first serve was out.
But soon he fires he winner down the line and is now just two games away from a passage into the semi-finals.
Rublev holds firm
Djokovic 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 , 3-2 Rublev
Excellent winner twisted into the far-left corner of the court by Rublev for the first point of the game, but he follows it up by netting in disappointing circumstances.
Rublev moves ahead and takes the game, but is still a break down in this fourth set.
Djokovic holds
Djokovic 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 3-1 Rublev
Djokovic solidifies after his break by serving out an ace to take the game. He now leads 3-1.
DJOKOVIC BREAKS
Djokovic 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 2-1 Rublev
Rublev loops up a horrible shot at 15-15 which allows Djokovic to come towards the net and pounce.
And then he narrowly misses, challenges but the ball is indeed out and suddenly Djokovic has two break points.
The first is saved excellently by Rublev, but Djokovic takes it on the second. He has his eyes firmly fixed on the prize now.
