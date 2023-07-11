21
Djokovic vs Rublev LIVE! Wimbledon 2023 result and latest updates from Centre Court

ublev vs Djokovic LIVE!

Novak Djokovic is back in action on Centre Court at Wimbledon today with a meeting against Andrey Rublev. Hubert Hurkacz pushed the Serbian and his record at Wimbledon all the way earlier this week but Djokovic managed to return after the curfew in order to make it into the final eight.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner has since hit out at the curfew in SW19 but will be confident of seeing this one done before the close of play. Rublev is something of a familiar foe having met four times before in their careers, with Djokovic boasting three wins to the Russian’s one thus far.


