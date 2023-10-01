Canelo vs Charlo LIVE! Fight stream, latest updates, results, TV channel, prediction today

Canelo Alvarez returns to action tonight in a mammoth showdown against Jermell Charlo. Two of boxing’s undisputed world champions lock horns at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Canelo putting all his super-middleweight belts on the line. Light-middleweight supremo Charlo is climbing two weight divisions for a shot at making history as he seeks to become only the third fighter ever to topple arguably the sport’s biggest name.
Some feel that Canelo’s considerable talents are finally waning after such a long and illustrious career, with that shock loss to Dmitry Bivol still fresh in the memory. The Mexican favourite has been taken the distance twice since then despite dominant displays against both Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder, with skilled American Charlo now hoping to be the man to exploit any more signs of weakness and become undisputed at two weights in what would be an incredible achievement.
Away from the main event, tonight’s undercard features plenty of intriguing fights, including Yordenis Ugas returning to battle Mario Barrios for the WBC interim welterweight title. The unbeaten Jesus Ramos is also on the bill, along with the likes of Elijah Garcia, heavyweight Frank Sanchez, Gabriel Valenzuela, Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Floyd Mayweather prodigy Curmel Moton.
Live updates
Canelo vs Charlo prediction
The gifted and exciting Charlo, who stands four inches taller than his opponent, absolutely has the speed and skills to trouble Canelo and make it an uncomfortable night for the Mexican, certainly through the first few rounds anyway.
However, while Canelo is certainly not big for the weight at super-middle, we ultimately expect the two-division jump to be too much to bridge as he eventually gets worn down as so many others have by the Mexican’s relentless stalking and energy-sapping body punching.
Provided he can cope with the fast hands and footwork on display from Charlo, Canelo should get a late knockout to provide a statement reminder of his enduring class and hopefully tee up either the Bivol rematch or maybe even a delicious clash with David Benavidez.
Canelo to win, via late stoppage.
Undercard in full
Yordenis Ugas vs Mario Barrios
Jesus Alejandro Ramos Jr vs Erickson Lubin
Elijah Garcia vs Jose Armando Resendiz
Frank Sanchez vs Scott Alexander
Gabriel Valenzuela vs Yeis Gabriel Solano
Terrell Gausha vs KeAndre Leatherwood
Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Isaac Rodrigues
Curmel Moton vs Ezequiel Flores
Justin Viloria vs Angel Barrera
Canelo vs Charlo start time
The undercard action will be underway shortly at the T-Mobile Arena, with the main card action due to commence from 1am BST.
The ring walks for the main event are not expected until around 4am or 4:15am, so it’s either going to be a very late night or a very early morning start for British fight fans, depending on your preference!
Nothing we’re not used to with Vegas showdowns of course.
How to watch Canelo vs Charlo
TV channel: In the UK, fight fans can watch Canelo vs Charlo live via sports streaming service DAZN as part of their non-pay-per-view service. Subscriptions start from £9.99 per month.
DAZN operates a TV channel at number 429 on Sky.
Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the action live online via the DAZN website and app.
Canelo vs Charlo live
Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo headline another huge night of boxing in Las Vegas on Saturday.
Two of the sport’s undisputed world champions go head to head in tonight’s major main event, which is set to be one of the biggest fights of 2023.
The legendary Canelo is out to prove that he remains at the top of his game after that comprehensive defeat by WBA light-heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol was followed by – albeit dominant – decision wins over faded rival Gennady Golovkin and durable British challenger John Ryder, the latter in front of an adoring home crowd back in May in what was his first fight on Mexican soil since 2011.
But if he isn’t, then Charlo might just be the man to make him pay. The skilled, fast and rangy ‘Iron Man’ certainly has the talent to pose a serious threat tonight as he boldly jumps up two divisions in an attempt to add all the super-middleweight belts to his full collection of titles at 154lbs.
Before that there is plenty of undercard action to look forward to at the T-Mobile Arena, including the return of Cuba’s Yordenis Ugas as he battles Mario Barrios for the WBC interim welterweight title in his first bout since losing the WBA gold he took from Manny Pacquiao and suffering an orbital fracture in the process against Errol Spence Jr last year.
Elijah Garcia, Frank Sanchez, Gabriel Valenzuela and Oleksandr Gvozdyk are among the other notable names on the bill, plus there is the professional debut of exciting Floyd Mayweather protege Curmel Moton.
Source link