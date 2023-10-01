Canelo vs Charlo LIVE! Fight stream, latest updates, results, TV channel, prediction today

Canelo Alvarez returns to action tonight in a mammoth showdown against Jermell Charlo. Two of boxing’s undisputed world champions lock horns at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Canelo putting all his super-middleweight belts on the line. Light-middleweight supremo Charlo is climbing two weight divisions for a shot at making history as he seeks to become only the third fighter ever to topple arguably the sport’s biggest name.

Some feel that Canelo’s considerable talents are finally waning after such a long and illustrious career, with that shock loss to Dmitry Bivol still fresh in the memory. The Mexican favourite has been taken the distance twice since then despite dominant displays against both Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder, with skilled American Charlo now hoping to be the man to exploit any more signs of weakness and become undisputed at two weights in what would be an incredible achievement.

Away from the main event, tonight’s undercard features plenty of intriguing fights, including Yordenis Ugas returning to battle Mario Barrios for the WBC interim welterweight title. The unbeaten Jesus Ramos is also on the bill, along with the likes of Elijah Garcia, heavyweight Frank Sanchez, Gabriel Valenzuela, Oleksandr Gvozdyk and Floyd Mayweather prodigy Curmel Moton.