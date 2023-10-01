2
24
39
3
48
35
20
9
4
25
26
46
33
34
15
14
23
47
5
11
13
49
1
21
18
7
37
50
10
30
22
32
8
16
29
40
44
43
38
31
45

Canelo vs Charlo LIVE! Fight stream, latest updates, results, TV channel, prediction today

143 3 minutes read


Canelo Alvarez returns to action tonight in a mammoth showdown against Jermell Charlo. Two of boxing’s undisputed world champions lock horns at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with Canelo putting all his super-middleweight belts on the line. Light-middleweight supremo Charlo is climbing two weight divisions for a shot at making history as he seeks to become only the third fighter ever to topple arguably the sport’s biggest name.

Some feel that Canelo’s considerable talents are finally waning after such a long and illustrious career, with that shock loss to Dmitry Bivol still fresh in the memory. The Mexican favourite has been taken the distance twice since then despite dominant displays against both Gennady Golovkin and John Ryder, with skilled American Charlo now hoping to be the man to exploit any more signs of weakness and become undisputed at two weights in what would be an incredible achievement.


Source link

143 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Why are the Lionesses wearing black armbands tonight? Teams pay tribute to late Blades midfielder Maddy Cusack

Why are the Lionesses wearing black armbands tonight? Teams pay tribute to late Blades midfielder Maddy Cusack

Stuart Broad answers England’s Bazball-signal at their time of need to crack boring Aussies open

Stuart Broad answers England’s Bazball-signal at their time of need to crack boring Aussies open

World Test Championship final: India in trouble as late Ravindra Jadeja wicket cements Australia dominance

World Test Championship final: India in trouble as late Ravindra Jadeja wicket cements Australia dominance

The Story Of James Bonecrusher Smith

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo