Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest live stream: How can I watch Premier League on TV in UK?

A rsenal kick off their new Premier League campaign at home to Nottingham Forest looking to go one better than last year.

The Gunners sat top of the table for a staggering 248 days but were still convincingly beaten to the title by Manchester City come the close of play.

Mikel Arteta has reacted with another £200million-plus summer spend and the Gunners boast their strongest squad in two decades.

Forest have reigned in their own spending, but could hand a debut to Matt Turner, fresh from a £10m move from the Gunners.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage on Saturday beginning at 11am ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.