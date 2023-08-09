13
5
26
24
16
45
18
25
7
43
20
39
38
4
33
29
32
1
40
37
34
22
30
31
50
35
48
15
3
47
2
46
10
44
23
14
21
49
8
9
11

Anthony Joshua column: I feel like a caged beast ready to be unleashed against Robert Helenius

139 2 minutes read


I

have always been told to expect the unexpected — and Saturday night is just that.

This fight is not the one I expected next for me, and I’m sure that is the same for anyone else that will be inside the O2 or watching on TV.

I fully anticipated doing my ring walk with the prospect of Dillian Whyte being the man standing in there waiting for me.


Source link

139 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Martin Zubimendi publicly snubs Barcelona amid Arsenal transfer links

Martin Zubimendi publicly snubs Barcelona amid Arsenal transfer links

Wimbledon order of play: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie in action on Day 5

Wimbledon order of play: Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and Cameron Norrie in action on Day 5

Man Utd vs Wrexham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Man Utd vs Wrexham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Havertz bid; Man United second Mount offer; Chelsea have Vlahovic plan; latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Havertz bid; Man United second Mount offer; Chelsea have Vlahovic plan; latest

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo