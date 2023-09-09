Daniil Medvedev outplays Carlos Alcaraz to book US Open final rematch against Novak Djokovic

ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM — Daniil Medvedev produced a stunning display to end Carlos Alcaraz’s US Open defence and book a meeting with Novak Djokovic in the men’s final on Sunday.

The final fans expected? Not quite, with those inside Ashe left stunned after a rematch between Alcaraz and Djokovic – one that many had predicted, and most of whom wanted after their Wimbledon showdown – was denied.

But all that is credit to No 3 seed Medvedev, who came up trumps in the big moments, saving eight out of nine break points and hitting fewer unforced errors (32 to Alcaraz’s 38) en route to winning 7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to seal what is a repeat of the 2021 final.

On that occasion, Medvedev won his first major title and ended Djokovic’s hopes of completing the calendar-year Grand Slam in the process – making for a mouth-watering match in the offing, regardless of the fact few saw it coming.

Related Article

“The crowd was unbelievable today,” he said. “Absolutely unbelievable, I mean it. We had some crazy points and there was love to both sides. Some Spanish guys started screaming at 5-3 [in the fourth] during the points which is not so nice but I guess they were desperate.”

Two break chances came and went for Alcaraz in a tight first set, and it was no surprise he was being handed his sternest test yet against the 2021 champion here.

One of the points of the tournament played out just before the tie-break, Alcaraz showing lightning-quick reactions but eventually sending a volley wide. Ashe rose to their feet, while Medvedev deserved huge plaudits for bringing his game on the biggest of stages.

It was just Alcaraz’s second tie-break of the US Open to Medvedev’s third, and it was the latter who prevailed 7-3 thanks to a finely-tuned forehand and errors from the Spaniard’s racket.

An Alcaraz that suddenly appeared beatable was a surprise to this expectant crowd, with the top seed looking shaky when broken in his opening service game of the second set – a failed drop shot handing Medvedev the advantage.

His usually-exquisite touch was letting him down, but he battled to save two break points and avoid a 4-0 deficit to keep his hopes in the second set alive.

Medvedev, however, was writing his own story, and deservedly broke to lead 5-1 after two stunning winners – the second breaking Alcaraz and prompting the Russian to gesture to the crowd, ‘Where’s my applause?’.

A hold to 30 saw Medvedev wrap up the set, meaning Alcaraz knew he would have to go five – and win in five – to continue his title defence into Sunday.

Carlos Alcaraz improved in the third set but was ultimately second-best (Photo: AP)

After a comfort break between sets, Alcaraz knew he needed the crowd and orchestrated celebrations as he looked to make in-roads on the Medvedev serve.

And that came in the fourth game, Alcaraz bringing up his first break point since the first set with a series of winners, and converting it with a lob. Again he gestured for the crowd to make some noise, and the place duly erupted as the promise of a comeback began to take shape.

Suddenly, the hitting was fiercer, the accuracy more pin-point, with Alcaraz upping his game to take a 6-3 third set.

After saving break points, Medvedev then broke in a 14-minute sixth game of the fourth set, Alcaraz slipping from 40-15 up and squandering five more game points after deuce.

Medvedev moved to 5-2 before Alcaraz forced him to serve it out for the match, and the Russian kept his composure amid a crowd willing his opponent on to win the game and advance.

“The challenge is that I have to play a guy who won 23 grand slams. I only have one. When I beat him here [in 2021] I managed to play better than myself. There is no other way.”

How Djokovic beat Shelton to reach another final

The stats always amaze when it comes to Djokovic, who is on the hunt for a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title and is now into a 10th US Open final.

Victory over Shelton means the Serbian has now reached the final of every major in 2023, the third year he has managed this remarkably consistent feat.

But perhaps what was most impressive was Djokovic’s ability to keep his cool against an American who was playing on home soil and therefore backed heavily by the Arthur Ashe crowd.

Djokovic had his support, albeit the minority, and in the pressure moments he did not over-celebrate, instead looking ice-cool in his bid to end the American’s run.

The winner count was close, 30-28 in Shelton’s favour, but crucially the 20-year-old sent down 43 unforced errors to Djokovic’s 25.

It was a lesson for Shelton, one he should cherish, and it ended in ruthless fashion when Djokovic mimicked his opponent’s celebration before meeting at the net.

Shelton will be back at this stage of a slam in the future, but in there and now he was second-best to Djokovic, who only has eyes for a fourth US Open title.