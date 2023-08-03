4
Chelsea vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Chelsea finish their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago tonight. Mauricio Pochettino has already lifted his first trophy as Blues boss after his side triumphed in the inaugural Premier League Summer Series, raising hope that a big bounce-back season is to come at Stamford Bridge.

Clearly, Pochettino will be keen for supporters not to get too carried away at this early stage. There is little doubt that his side remain a work in progress, particularly with their top transfer target in Moises Caicedo yet to be signed. Still, the likes of new signings Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have looked impressive in pre-season after their summer moves.


