When is Europa League draw? Start time and teams as West Ham and Liverpool enter group stage

Another European tour is on the agenda for the Hammers after lifting the Europa Conference League last season, while Liverpool are having to make do with the continent’s second-best club competition.

The mood at Brighton is very different however with this their first-ever run in European football.

Both West Ham and Liverpool are in Pot 1. with Brighton’s in Pot 3. Clubs from the same country cannot face each other at this stage.

Ajax and Sparta Prague were among the sides to book their place in the Europa League draw with play-off victories on Thursday night.

When is the Europa League draw?

The Europa League draw takes place at 12pm BST on Friday, September 1 and is followed by the Europa Conference League draw at 1.30pm.

Qualified teams and pots for Europa League draw

Pot 1: West Ham, Liverpool, Roma, Ajax, Villarreal, Bayer Leverkusen, Atalanta, Rangers

Pot 2: Sporting CP, Slavia Prague, Rennes, Olympiacs, Real Betis, LASK, Marseille, Qarabag

Pot 3: Molde, Brighton, Sheriff Tiraspol, Union SG, Freiburg, Sparta Prague, Maccabi Haifa, Sturm Graz

Pot 4: Toulouse, AEK Athens, Hacken, TSC, Servette, Panathinaikos, Rakow Czestochowa, Aris Limassol

How can I watch the Europa League draw?

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast live on TNT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 12pm BST.

Live stream: TNT Sport subscribers can watch the draw via the app or website, while the draw will also be broadcast for free via Uefa’s YouTube and social media channels.

Live blog: You can follow all of the draw via Standard Sport’s live blog.

When will the Europa League group stage matches be played?

Matchday 1: September 21

Matchday 2: October 5

Matchday 3: October 26

Matchday 4: November 9

Matchday 5: November 30

Matchday 6: December 14