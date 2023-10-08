Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game on TV in UK today

The Reds make the long trip to the Amex Stadium looking to leave the massive VAR controversy that has dominated headlines since last week’s loss at Tottenham behind them.

Liverpool managed to get back to winning ways with a 2-0 home triumph over Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League on Thursday, with goals from summer signing Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota maintaining their perfect start in Group E.

Now they will hope to end a three-match winless run against Brighton, who beat them in both the league and the FA Cup last season.

Robert De Zerbi’s side had continued to fly high during the early stages of the new campaign, but were ousted from the Carabao Cup by Chelsea and shockingly then hit for six at Aston Villa before coming back from a two-goal half-time deficit to snatch a Europa League point in Marseille on Thursday.

How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be shown live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 1pm BST on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League – before the huge showdown between Arsenal and Manchester City on a bumper Super Sunday.

Kick-off on the south coast is at 2pm.

Live stream: The Sky Go app is also available to watch the game live online for subscribers.