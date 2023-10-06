9
38
33
34
4
16
32
50
35
18
15
39
26
8
24
1
49
7
14
43
23
10
21
20
48
31
40
11
29
25
3
46
45
5
13
22
30
44
47
2
37

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Start time, sprint schedule, weather, TV and how Max Verstappen can win title

140 1 minute read


T

he 2023 Formula One world championship is set to be decided this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is not only set to lift his third consecutive F1 title in the Middle East, he is likely to only need Saturday’s sprint race to confirm the inevitable after utterly dominating the season’s standings.


Source link

140 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe rejects Saudi move; Arsenal want Olise; Man United in £60m bid; Chelsea latest

Transfer news LIVE! Mbappe rejects Saudi move; Arsenal want Olise; Man United in £60m bid; Chelsea latest

Edwards tells Town fans to remember promotion to the top flight for a ‘long, long time’

Edwards tells Town fans to remember promotion to the top flight for a ‘long, long time’

Netherlands vs Croatia lineups: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted XIs for Nations League

Netherlands vs Croatia lineups: Confirmed team news, injury latest and predicted XIs for Nations League

Frank Warren To Promote Back To Back Shows On BT Sport; March 26 And 27

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo