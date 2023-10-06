F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Start time, sprint schedule, weather, TV and how Max Verstappen can win title

T he 2023 Formula One world championship is set to be decided this weekend with the Qatar Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is not only set to lift his third consecutive F1 title in the Middle East, he is likely to only need Saturday’s sprint race to confirm the inevitable after utterly dominating the season’s standings.

Red Bull won the Constructors’ Championship last time out at Suzuka where, after a brief interlude, normal service was resumed with Verstappen first to the chequered flag.

McLaren confirmed their resurgence with a double podium finish for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri behind the Dutchman in Japan.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc will lead Mercedes and Ferrari’s charge to be the best of the rest at Losail Circuit.

When is the F1 Qatar Grand Prix?

The Qatar Grand Prix takes place this weekend at Losail Circuit, with the race set for 6pm on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

When is the F1 sprint race?

The sprint race takes place at 6pm on Saturday.

The full schedule for the weekend is as follows (all times BST):

Practice: Friday, 2.30pm

Grand prix qualifying: Friday, 6pm

Sprint shootout: Saturday, 2pm

Sprint race: Saturday, 2.30pm

Grand prix: Sunday, 6pm

Qatar Grand Prix weather forecast

Dry and very hot. It’s the desert after all! Temperatures should hit 38°C in the day and begin to drop with the majority of running happening in the evening.

How to watch the Qatar Grand Prix

TV channel: All the action will be broadcast live on Sky Sports, with coverage of Sunday’s race starting at 4.30pm. Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 11pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can follow the Qatar Grand Prix on the Sky Go app.

How Max Verstappen can win the title

If he finishes sixth or higher in the sprint: In this scenario, Verstappen claims the F1 title no matter where Perez finishes.

If he finishes outside the points in the sprint: Perez finishing outside the top three also guarantees him the title on Saturday.