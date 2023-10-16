45
8
2
16
37
18
13
32
31
20
25
46
50
24
3
33
21
48
49
11
5
10
44
30
38
15
26
22
14
9
40
23
7
4
1
39
43
47
29
34
35

Jonny Evans savours second Manchester United chance after fearing career was over

146 1 minute read


Evans, 35, made a surprise return to his boyhood club in the summer after his contract with relegated Leicester ended, initially on a short-term deal that allowed him to play during their pre-season campaign before he signed a one-year contract.


Source link

146 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Malta vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 qualifier match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Malta vs England LIVE! Euro 2024 qualifier match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

‘This year will be different’: Inside Mauricio Pochettino’s first week at Chelsea

‘This year will be different’: Inside Mauricio Pochettino’s first week at Chelsea

Royal Ascot 2023 results: Winners, odds and full race card today

Royal Ascot 2023 results: Winners, odds and full race card today

Transfer news LIVE! Lavia to Chelsea medical TODAY, Olise twist; Arsenal want Laporte; Liverpool eye Doucoure

Transfer news LIVE! Lavia to Chelsea medical TODAY, Olise twist; Arsenal want Laporte; Liverpool eye Doucoure

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo