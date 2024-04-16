8
10
16
24
5
43
3
25
32
33
49
29
46
15
34
40
2
44
26
38
23
9
20
13
11
37
39
30
14
31
18
1
4
35
22
48

Dortmund vs Atletico Madrid lineups: Predicted XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League

139 Less than a minute


Hosts dealt a big blow as they look to overcome Spanish giants


Source link

139 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Released VAR discussions explain why Arsenal had Kai Havertz penalty overturned against Manchester United

Released VAR discussions explain why Arsenal had Kai Havertz penalty overturned against Manchester United

Stockport’s ‘soul was ripped out’, now a town and its football club are thriving

Stockport’s ‘soul was ripped out’, now a town and its football club are thriving

Moeen Ali tells England to ditch old players and ‘start again’ with exciting youngsters

Moeen Ali tells England to ditch old players and ‘start again’ with exciting youngsters

US Open order of play: Day one schedule with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action

US Open order of play: Day one schedule with Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff in action

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo