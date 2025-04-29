E! Live From The Red Carpet – 2025 Met Gala: Fashion’s biggest night is just around the corner. This May, the 2025 Met Gala will take place in New York City at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the world’s most celebrated stars will showcase their most memorable style statements of the year.

E! Live From The Red Carpet: The 2025 Met Gala will air on E! (DStv 124) on Tuesday, 6 May at 7pm. From exclusive details about what inspired the stars’ looks to interviews with celebrities as they arrive at the soirée, South African viewers won’t want to miss a moment of the fashion frenzy.

Co-hosted by fashion expert Zanna Roberts Rassi, producer and NBC Sports host Maria Taylor, journalist Elaine Welteroth, actress and comedian Yvonne Orji and designer Christian Siriano, the show will treat fans to insider scoop on what the stars will be wearing, details about this year’s party and sneak peeks of celebrity attendees departing from The Mark Hotel, The Carlyle Hotel and The Pierre Hotel in their jaw-dropping looks.

Of course, Access Hollywood co-host Zuri Hall will be on site at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Zuri will be bringing you exclusive interviews from the Met Gala steps. This, as the biggest names in fashion make their grand entrance, dressed to the nines.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala is “Superfine, Tailoring Black Style.” The dress code is “Tailored for You.” It draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. The dress code will focus on menswear and suiting. Throughout the show, E! will also highlight Black celebrities, influencers and stylists to honour diversity and its impact on fashion.

Who to expect at The 2025 Met Gala

Zendaya, Doechii, Law Roach, Olympic track star Sha’Carri Richardson, Ayo Edebiri, Spike Lee, WNBA player Angel Reese, Janelle Monaé, Usher, Simone Biles and husband Jonathan Owens. Just a few of the stars expected to attend this year’s Met Gala.

While the official guest list is still under wraps, fans may get a glimpse of Met Gala staples who often attend. These include Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Lil Nas X, Rihanna, Cardi B, Billie Eilish and Zoë Kravitz.

E! Live From The Red Carpet: The 2025 Met Gala is produced by Den of Thieves with Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager and Barb Bialkowski.

Watch E! Live From The Red Carpet: The 2025 Met Gala on E! on Tuesday 6 May 2025 at 7pm.