Coke Studio™ And DStv Delicious Join Forces

Coke Studio™ is set to elevate experiential consumer engagements at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival Powered by LottoStar, happening at the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit this weekend.

Renowned for crafting musical encounters that defy convention, the global music platform’s alliance with the festival promises a harmonious blend of diverse genres, poised to stir the soul and ignite an insatiable yearning for more.

This year, Coke Studio™ is turning up the heat, featuring the extraordinary talent of Coke Studio™ Collision artist Young Stunna, who will set the Drip Channel O Dance stage on fire with an electrifying performance.

Coke Studio™ will also bring along an immersive activation space where visitors will have the opportunity to go on a journey filled with Music, insta-worthy moments, and an exclusive view of the festival from an elevated Boombox.

Coca-Cola is committed to raising awareness around sustainability and will use its brand power at the event to engage consumers in collection and recycling initiatives and build awareness that used plastic bottles can have many lives.

This aligns with Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste strategy, which aims to make 100% of its packaging recyclable globally by 2025, use at least 50% recycled plastic in its packaging by 2030, collect and recycle the equivalent of every can and bottle it sells by 2030, and bring people together to support a healthy, debris-free environment.

Ramokone Ledwaba, Marketing Director at Coca-Cola in South Africa, indicated that “The return of Coke Studio™ in South Africa symbolises its enduring appeal and relentless innovation.”

Trending at number one on Twitter on its debut night under #CokeStudio, Coke Studio™ continues to deeply resonate with our local audience, underscoring its adeptness in connecting with South Africans through the universal language of music.

The response, especially our collaboration with Nasty C and Young Stunna, has been affirming. Now, in collaboration with the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival, we are amplifying that success, melding taste, rhythm, and sustainability into a symphonic celebration.

Join us September 23-24 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit and indulge in the symphony of flavours, move to the rhythm of music, and embrace the spirit of sustainability as we celebrate this remarkable partnership between COKE STUDIO™ and the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival.

Tickets for the DStv International Food and Music Festival is available through Ticketmaster.

