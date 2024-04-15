32
Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU’ Projected for 175K First Week Units

We Still Don’t Trust You is running it up, projecting for Future and Metro Boomin’s second No. 1 debut in a month.

According to Hits Daily Double, We Still Don’t Trust You is aiming for a 150-175K album-equivalent unit debut. The first edition, We Don’t Trust You, hit No. 1 behind 251,000 equivalent album units.

We Still Don’t Trust You is in the streets, and The Weeknd has connected with Future and Metro Boomin for the title track video. You can see it below.

This dynamic duo’s latest offering marks another milestone in their illustrious partnership. It captivatingly captures the music industry and ignites a fervent buzz among fans. Featuring J. Cole, Lil Baby, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and more, the album propels the iconic rapper-producer duo to new heights, solidifying their status as pioneers of hip-hop.

The success of WE DON’T TRUST YOU speaks volumes, with its debut at No. 1 on the charts and the chart-topping single “Like That” featuring Kendrick Lamar dominating the Billboard Hot 100. The album’s tracks continue to dominate the charts, with multiple songs debuting in the Top 10, showcasing the unparalleled impact of Future and Metro Boomin’s collaboration.

As they continue to push the boundaries of hip hop with their infectious beats and thought-provoking lyrics, Future and Metro Boomin also treat fans to cinematic visuals for tracks like “Type Shit” with Travis Scott and Playboi Carti and “Young Metro” with The Weeknd.

With WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU, Future and Metro Boomin reaffirm their position as trailblazers in the music industry, delivering another unforgettable album that will leave a lasting impression on fans worldwide.






