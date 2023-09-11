39
ED appoints new Cabinet | Business Times

BUSINESS WRITER

 

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on Monday, keeping Mthuli Ncube as the minister of finance, Anxious Masuka as the minister of land, and Frederick Shava as the minister of foreign affairs and international trade.

 

Additionally, the positions of ministers for sports and recreation, defense, justice, legal affairs, and tertiary education held by Kirsty Coventry, Oppah Muchinguri, Ziyambi Ziyambi, and Amon Murwira were retained.

 

Below is the full list of  all Cabinet ministers and their deputies.

 

Minister of Finance  – Prof Mthuli Ncube (deputy Kuda Mnangagwa)

 

Minister of War veterans Affairs – Christopher Mutsvangwa

 

Minister of Youth Empowerment Development –  Tino Machakaire

 

Minister of Sports Recreation Arts – Kirsty Coventry

 

Minister of Environment – Mangaliso Ndlovu

 

Minister of Tourism – Barbra Rwodzi (dep Tongai Mnangagwa

 

Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans – Oppah Muchinguri

 

Minister of Women’s Affairs – Monica Mutsvangwa

 

Minister of Local Government – Winston Chitando

 

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Frederick Shava

 

Minister of Home Affairs – Kazembe Kazembe

 

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Ziyambi Ziyambi

 

Minister of Information – Jenfan Muswere

 

Minister of ICTs – Tatenda Mavetera

 

Minister of Mines – Soda Zhemu

 

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development – Prof. Amon Murwira

 

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education – T Moyo

 

Minister of Public Service – July Moyo

 

Minister of Industry and Commerce – Dr Sithembiso Nyoni

 

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural -Development – Felix Mhona

 

Minister of Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo

 

Minister of National Housing  – Daniel Garwe

 

Minister of Land and  Agriculture,  – Dr Anxious Masuka

 

Minister of Health and Child Care – Dr Mombeshora

 

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the President’s Office – L Matuke

 

Minister of Skills Audit and Development – Prof Paul Mavima

 


