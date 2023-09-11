ED appoints new Cabinet | Business Times

BUSINESS WRITER
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on Monday, keeping Mthuli Ncube as the minister of finance, Anxious Masuka as the minister of land, and Frederick Shava as the minister of foreign affairs and international trade.
Additionally, the positions of ministers for sports and recreation, defense, justice, legal affairs, and tertiary education held by Kirsty Coventry, Oppah Muchinguri, Ziyambi Ziyambi, and Amon Murwira were retained.
Below is the full list of all Cabinet ministers and their deputies.
Minister of Finance – Prof Mthuli Ncube (deputy Kuda Mnangagwa)
Minister of War veterans Affairs – Christopher Mutsvangwa
Minister of Youth Empowerment Development – Tino Machakaire
Minister of Sports Recreation Arts – Kirsty Coventry
Minister of Environment – Mangaliso Ndlovu
Minister of Tourism – Barbra Rwodzi (dep Tongai Mnangagwa
Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans – Oppah Muchinguri
Minister of Women’s Affairs – Monica Mutsvangwa
Minister of Local Government – Winston Chitando
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Frederick Shava
Minister of Home Affairs – Kazembe Kazembe
Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Ziyambi Ziyambi
Minister of Information – Jenfan Muswere
Minister of ICTs – Tatenda Mavetera
Minister of Mines – Soda Zhemu
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development – Prof. Amon Murwira
Minister of Primary and Secondary Education – T Moyo
Minister of Public Service – July Moyo
Minister of Industry and Commerce – Dr Sithembiso Nyoni
Minister of Transport and Infrastructural -Development – Felix Mhona
Minister of Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo
Minister of National Housing – Daniel Garwe
Minister of Land and Agriculture, – Dr Anxious Masuka
Minister of Health and Child Care – Dr Mombeshora
Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the President’s Office – L Matuke
Minister of Skills Audit and Development – Prof Paul Mavima
