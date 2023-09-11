ED appoints new Cabinet | Business Times

BUSINESS WRITER

President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced his new cabinet on Monday, keeping Mthuli Ncube as the minister of finance, Anxious Masuka as the minister of land, and Frederick Shava as the minister of foreign affairs and international trade.

Additionally, the positions of ministers for sports and recreation, defense, justice, legal affairs, and tertiary education held by Kirsty Coventry, Oppah Muchinguri, Ziyambi Ziyambi, and Amon Murwira were retained.

Below is the full list of all Cabinet ministers and their deputies.

Minister of Finance – Prof Mthuli Ncube (deputy Kuda Mnangagwa)

Minister of War veterans Affairs – Christopher Mutsvangwa

Minister of Youth Empowerment Development – Tino Machakaire

Minister of Sports Recreation Arts – Kirsty Coventry

Minister of Environment – Mangaliso Ndlovu

Minister of Tourism – Barbra Rwodzi (dep Tongai Mnangagwa

Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans – Oppah Muchinguri

Minister of Women’s Affairs – Monica Mutsvangwa

Minister of Local Government – Winston Chitando

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Frederick Shava

Minister of Home Affairs – Kazembe Kazembe

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Ziyambi Ziyambi

Minister of Information – Jenfan Muswere

Minister of ICTs – Tatenda Mavetera

Minister of Mines – Soda Zhemu

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development – Prof. Amon Murwira

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education – T Moyo

Minister of Public Service – July Moyo

Minister of Industry and Commerce – Dr Sithembiso Nyoni

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural -Development – Felix Mhona

Minister of Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo

Minister of National Housing – Daniel Garwe

Minister of Land and Agriculture, – Dr Anxious Masuka

Minister of Health and Child Care – Dr Mombeshora

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the President’s Office – L Matuke

Minister of Skills Audit and Development – Prof Paul Mavima

Related