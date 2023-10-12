ED to officially open CEO Africa Roundtable today

PHILLIMON MHLANGA IN VICTORIA FALLS

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open the CEO Africa Roundtable conference in the resort town of Victoria Falls, Business Times can report.

The flagship event, which kicked off yesterday and runs through to Saturday, is running under the theme “Towards African Renaissance: Prospering through Smart Partnerships”.

CEOs from Zimbabwe and other African nations, along with other top executives from the private and public sectors who make decisions for their organizations, are among the 400 or so delegates who are in attendance at the conference.

The event this year takes place in the midst of ongoing economic challenges, including, among others, concerns about climate change, geopolitical risks, high inflation, high interest rates, low levels of investment, and volatility in currencies and exchange rates.

One needs shrewd alliances and effective platforms for legitimate engagements and transactions to navigate such economic headwinds as business. This is essential to ensuring that overall economic activity at the national and regional levels contributes significantly to the global economy.

The mission of CEO Africa Roundtable is to offer a strong and significant platform for promoting economic growth on the continent.

Some of the prominent speakers at the event will be Shingayi Mutasa, the Group CEO of Masawara, Obey Chimuka, the founder and Group CEO of Fossil Group, and Justin Bgoni, the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange CEO.

Other speakers include Dr. Patrice Talla Takoukam, the resident representative of the United Nations Organization for Food & Culture, Mike Juru, the CEO of Integrated Properties, Benjamin Huss, the CEO of Huss Group, Fidelia Gandiya, the sustainability general manager at Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, and numerous others.

The CEO Africa Roundtable, now in its ninth edition, has changed from being a purely annual event to a permanent platform that allows African decision-makers to continuously connect with one another, as well as with foreign investors and institutions operating on the continent.

Thus, CEO Africa Roundtable offers its members and the business leaders’ space for in-person and digital events, experts’ insights, enhanced connections and transactions as well as providing room for exchange of ideas and experiences.

