Eddie Jones is getting booed at the Rugby World Cup but he’s turned Australia into dark horses

STADE DE FRANCE — “Obviously, I’m not popular, mate!”

An Eddie Jones press conference is always worth attending, often even more worthy than the games his side play. That’s certainly been the case this year.

Their 35-15 Rugby World Cup win over Georgia on Saturday was the first Australian victory of 2023 and Jones’s first as Australia coach since 2005.

Five consecutive defeats is the joint-worst run of the 63-year-old’s storied international career, and he stole the headlines at his team’s departure from Australia by telling reporters in attendance that they themselves were part of the problem with the country’s rugby team.

Whether that contributed to the boos and jeers that rang out around a near-capacity Stade de France on Saturday evening is not clear, but there was no lack of clarity around what most fans think of him.

“At least it’s consistent,” Jones joked afterwards, cracking that familiar wry smile.

“You either want to be popular or unpopular, and I’m consistently unpopular so that’s alright. I can deal with that.”

He will not have a popularity problem if this is the start of an Australian run to the final in October, where a few quiet voices have wondered if they might find themselves.

They are still quiet because it is just one win over a poor Georgia side who scored two tries and should have had two more but for a dropped ball and a blown counterattack: Davit Niniashvili’s panicked offload after running into trouble on the latter fell straight into the arms Taniela Tupou and Australia scored one pass later.

That moment was probably a 14-point swing which had it gone the other way, would have changed the tone of Jones’s post-match press conference significantly.

As it was, Australia’s opener went largely to plan. Jones, who has often eschewed mainstream ideas about “positions” in rugby, had picked Ben Donaldson at full-back. He had spent the whole World Cup camp training at fly-half, but Jones wanted an extra goal-kicking option and it paid off: Donaldson bagged 25 points, 20 with his boot, and the Player of the Match award.

“I think he’s a really, really good rugby player,” said Jones afterwards, revelling

“He’s got a reasonably high level of decision making, and he’s got a pretty sound game at 10 or 15 in terms of his kicking so I’m not sure what the Waratahs [the Super Rugby side who have not re-signed him for 2024] didn’t see in him but that’s their business not mine.”

Without a club for next year, Donaldson has now made himself “undroppable” for Australia, according to one leading Sydney columnist.

There is a certain irony that Donaldson only trained at full-back in the Rugby Championship because Australia had Carter Gordon, their current starting fly-half, and Quade Cooper in the squad. Cooper was dropped by Jones before the World Cup, one of the biggest shock absentees.

As well as kicking off the tee, Donaldson adds skill kicking out of hand, an element that has become a calling card of Jones’s Australia. When England boss, he recruited two unknown analysts to help him work on their kicking game, measuring box-kick length and hang time with military accuracy to understand the perfect kick and increase ball retention.

Sure enough, Australia kicked 40 times against Georgia for 1,535 metres in total and regathered 25 of them. In sweltering heat, the exhausting nature of the kick-chase left Georgia gasping for air, after which Australia’s enormous pack dominated a side whose entire rugby culture, traditionally, is built around the physicality of the forwards.

And while captain Will Skelton led by example in the second row, But it was all set up by the kicking game. Fly-half Gordon and winger Mark Nawaqanitawase both kicked superbly, but Donaldson’s cultured and powerful boot was the standout.

Jones believes his uncharacteristically heavy pack can do damage in France (Photo: AP)

“I didn’t have the best year in Super but to get the backing of him from the get go… he’s a world class coach so whenever he picks you in a squad, you feel like you’re doing something right,” Donaldson said.

“Just to have his backing meant the world to me and I worked even harder to put the faith back in him. And I’m just glad that we could put a performance out there tonight for him.”

This is what Jones does. Naturally, he would have wanted to get a few wins in the build-up to the World Cup, but what the results have created is a tight-knit squad and a siege mentality.

His outburst on departure from Australia was straight out of the Sir Alex Ferguson or Jose Mourinho playbook, deflecting from a side that might otherwise have been called the worst ever to leave those shores for a World Cup. You are either in or you’re out with Eddie: it isn’t always clear why, but he backs his “blokes”.

Before the tournament, Jones was asked what he thought the trend of rugby would be in this Rugby World Cup.

“That’s not a bad question. You must have spent a lot of time on that one. I’m impressed,” he replied with a classic Jones backhanded compliment.

“The ball in play [time] particularly against the bigger countries like France or South Africa is really low. But the periods of play are so intense. You can’t afford to make a mistake in that period of play, which suits the big forward pack like us.

“And then you get one opportunity with your backs to take advantage of it.

“You’ve got to be so clinical, your running lines and your passing. Your support play has got to be so good to take those opportunities, and we’re starting to develop that.”

Like the man who replaced him Steve Borthwick, Jones has only had nine months, and precious few games, to try and change anything. So this team is a work in progress.

“The one thing I know in a World Cup is that you want to get better week by week,” Jones added.

“We had the game in a position to win it at half-time, we didn’t really allow them a chance to get in the game.

“So while the second half wasn’t our absolute best, parts of our first half, there was some really good stuff. That’s part of our progression in the tournament.”

Few know World Cups better than Jones, having reached two finals as head coach and led Japan to their greatest ever result, a victory over South Africa.

There will be tougher challenges than Georgia, but Australia will not want to peak too early. It is a long tournament and Jones plans to hang around as long as he can. A few boos won’t put him off.