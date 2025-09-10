Edsoul Drops ‘O Lerato Laka’ – Renowned South African house producer Edsoul returns with a powerful new single, ‘O Lerato Laka’, featuring legendary vocalist Maxhoba and internationally acclaimed artist Mo Laudi. The track is a heartfelt declaration of love that resonates across cultures, celebrating the universal language of music and emotion.

Arriving just in time to welcome the new spring season, ‘O Lerato Laka’ blends the warmth of a soulful house with a vibrant, groovy touch. Creating a soundscape that is both uplifting and deeply emotive. It is a song that speaks not only to romantic love but to a love that connects us all. No matter where we are in the world.

Edsoul describes the single as a work of unity and renewal. “‘O Lerato Laka’ is a love song and it’s about connection. It’s about the love we share with one another, with our roots, and with life itself. He continues, “releasing it in spring feels symbolic. This is a season of hope and fresh beginnings, and that is the energy we wanted to capture.”

With Maxhoba’s iconic, soul-stirring vocals and Mo Laudi’s distinct global influence, the collaboration blends local authenticity with international sophistication, offering listeners a track that is as timeless as it is contemporary.

Stream ‘O Lerato Laka’ from Edsoul here

Follow Edsoul on Instagram here

If you enjoyed reading Edsoul Drops ‘O Lerato Laka’, check out another new release here