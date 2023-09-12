Brilliant Jude Bellingham is becoming England’s main man but Harry Maguire pantomime cruel

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions were totally dominant in Tuesday night’s friendly clash until the ailing Manchester United centre-back’s second-half own goal.

Southgate will still be talking about a statement performance however after facing some criticism following the 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Poland on Saturday, with Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane all on target in Glasgow.

Almost everything else was right about England’s display in a 3-1 win that commemorated the anniversary of the first international match ever played in 1872.

Nizaar Kinsella discusses three main England talking points from Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Maguire pantomine cruel

Maguire has been an exceptional servant for England in some of the best years in the team’s history. His time, however, is increasingly looking up.

An own goal in the 67th minute just highlighted how his selection is becoming a pantomime. The moment was cruel and lacking in luck but it allowed Scotland back into the match.

Lewis Dunk and Marc Guehi had completely dominated Scotland’s attack, who failed to have a single shot on goal in the first half.

Maguire’s introduction was also at the expense of a deserving Levi Colwill, who should have made his debut.

Rashford and Foden ace audition

Foden was the focus of much pre-match clamour and he delivered. The Manchester City forward turned in Kyle Walker’s cross-cum-shot in the 32nd minute to dampen the spirts inside Hampden. The 23-year-old was tidy before that but blazed his side’s first chance over.

Marcus Rashford arguably matched his cross-city counterpart. He used his pace to latch onto Kane’s long balls, linked well with left-sided midfielder Bellingham and was involved in both of England’s first-half goals.

England have an embarrassment of riches in wide areas with Bukayo Saka and James Maddison in exceptional form, with Raheem Sterling not even able to make the squad and Jack Grealish out injured.

Brilliant Bellingham

Bellingham was the man of the match as he roams ever further forward to become a key part of England’s attack. The 20-year-old added his ninth goal in eight games for club and country this season to effectively kill off Scottish hopes in just the 35th minute.

He was simply unstoppable, involved in anything good England did in Glasgow. He is rapidly becoming his country’s finest player and, for all England’s other talent, he could be the most important one, too. Hopefully his move to Real Madrid will help him learn to win. His majestic assist for Kane sealed victory late on.