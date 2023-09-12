33
15
9
38
31
48
18
14
49
13
2
7
37
43
16
39
4
34
44
45
25
3
5
21
1
50
8
10
22
23
35
11
20
47
24
32
29
46
26
30
40

Brilliant Jude Bellingham is becoming England’s main man but Harry Maguire pantomime cruel

149 2 minutes read


Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions were totally dominant in Tuesday night’s friendly clash until the ailing Manchester United centre-back’s second-half own goal.


Source link

149 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Man City vs Inter Milan: How can I watch Champions League final FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

Man City vs Inter Milan: How can I watch Champions League final FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

Arsenal vs Barcelona live stream: How can I watch pre-season friendly on TV in UK today?

‘My daughter could turn into Messi of women’s game’, says Lauren James’s dad

‘My daughter could turn into Messi of women’s game’, says Lauren James’s dad

Netherlands vs Croatia LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Netherlands vs Croatia LIVE! Nations League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo