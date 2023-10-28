South Africa win tense Rugby World Cup final after New Zealand captain Sam Cane is sent off

New Zealand 11-12 South Africa

STADE DE FRANCE — South Africa claimed the crown of rugby’s ultimate superpower in a World Cup final of nerve-shredding decisions by the infamous “bunker”, including a first-half red card to New Zealand’s captain Sam Cane.

The final was seen as a decider for the right to be hailed as the greatest nation the game has seen – and South Africa withstood a spectacular onslaught by their oldest and bitterest rivals to land a record fourth World Cup title.

The quarter- and semi-finals here in France had been blissfully peaceful on the disciplinary front but in the big showdown we had an explosive riot of controversial calls presided over by English referee Wayne Barnes and his back-up crew of the two foul-play review officials a few miles away at Roland Garros.

In the third minute New Zealand flanker Shannon Frizell went to the sin bin after landing on the leg of the Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi – but the bunker decided it was accidental rather than a deliberate act, so Frizell came back on.

After some ebb and flow, and penalties kicked by Handre Pollard and Richie Mo’unga for a 9-3 Boks lead, plus some considerable line-out wobbles for New Zealand, came the biggest refereeing decision in World Cup history, and it reflected the modern-day concern over contact to the head that had always been thought likely to have a say in the outcome of the sport’s greatest prize.

Frizell’s had been just the second yellow card in the 10th final – now Cane saw the first red, and again via the foul-play bunker.

Jesse Kriel was making a dart with 28 minutes played, and turned towards Cane who met him with his right shoulder into the face of the Boks centre, jerking his head back.

Barnes gave the crossed-arms signal for the minimum yellow-card threshold being met, and five minutes later the verdict of red came through, as was inevitable under the current, rigorous interpretation of the law – “high degree of danger, and no mitigation,” as described by the bunker through their intermediary, the TMO, Tom Foley.

The yellow card to Cane was upgraded to red by the refereeing team led by Wayne Barnes (Photo: Reuters)

Cane had come to this grand stage in Paris hoping to emulate All Black winning World Cup captains David Kirk in 1987 and Richie McCaw in 2011 and 2015.

Instead he sat staring into space on a chair near the halfway line as Barnes in midfield held the red card aloft. It was easy to imagine a knot the size of a rugby ball in the pit of the flanker’s stomach, but in truth his emotions can only be guessed at.

Mbonambi by the way had left the field in distress at his twisted knee after the Frizell incident but word came through South Africa had put his replacement down as tactical, meaning he could return later for an injured colleague – a nonsense piece of chicanery by Rassie Erasmus but within the letter of the law.

Eben Etzebeth was having an influential match, nicking a Codie Taylor line-out throw and putting in smashing tackles but also penalised for lazy running to allow a second penalty by Mo’unga, and with Pollard having also kicked another, it was 12-6 to South Africa at the break.

No team has won a men’s World Cup final from being behind at half-time. And South Africa had not conceded a try in their previous three finals, all wins. Only one of those records was about to change.

Five minutes into the second half it was the turn of South Africa’s captain, Siya Kolisi, to see Barnes make the crossed-arms signal.

Kolisi rushed up to meet Ardie Savea and their heads collided but Kolisi’s seemed to bounce off the ball first. This decision stayed as a yellow – “some force going through the body and also the change in dynamics of the tackle”.

On 51 minutes, with 14 men versus 14 still, New Zealand put a penalty to touch seven metres out, but Savea’s quick break was met hard by Faf de Klerk, and Jordie Barrett and Will Jordan fluffed the subsequent switch to the shortside.

New Zealand appeared to get it all right in the next play, as Mo’unga skipped round the rush defence, and Aaron Smith dived over, but it was rubbed out for a knock-on.

The All Blacks stuck to their principles: a wonderful sense of adventure and non-negotiable belief in a handling game.

Beauden Barrett dotted down for a second-half try (Photo: PA)

And it paid off with 57 minutes gone, with a try from another line-out, scored by Beauden Barrett from a bravely looped pass by his brother Jordie to Mark Telea, who jinked past three tackles then ushered a pass off the ground into his full-back’s grasp.

Mo’unga missed the tricky left-to-right conversion, to leave the Springboks one point ahead, and now deploying the heavy mob of their “Bomb Squad” of seven forwards on the bench to protect it.

Jordan would not get the chance to add to his tournament-leading eight tries as he was replaced by Anton Lienert-Brown for the last 10 minutes.

Foley the TMO came in again, on 73 minutes, for the comparatively straightforward yellow-card offence of a deliberate knock-on by Boks wing Cheslin Kolbe.

It evened up the numbers again and gave Jordie Barrett a shot from near halfway, on a sharp angle, to win the cup, but his huge hoof of the ball drifted left.

De Klerk’s chargedown of Finlay Christie was one of the late interventions that nudged the Boks to sporting immortality.