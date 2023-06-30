Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Rice breakthrough; Chelsea deal collapses; Onana to Man Utd; Spurs latest

As the transfer window heads into July, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain among the busiest clubs of the summer so far. The Gunners are set to reach an agreement with West Ham to sign Declan Rice and are also close to sealing a £40million deal for Jurrien Timber having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.
Chelsea and Manchester United have finally agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will now undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson, while Hakim Ziyech’s move away from Stamford Bridge has collapsed. United hope to follow up Mount’s arrival with a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana, with a breakthrough made over his fee.
Tottenham have already spent more than £80m this summer, most recently signing James Maddison, and are now looking to bolster their defence with Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Gleison Bremer all of interest. Harry Kane is set for talks over his future as Bayern prepare a second bid, while Liverpool are set to sign Dominik Szoboszlai. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!
Live updates
Arsenal set for Declan Rice breakthrough
Arsenal are on the verge of agreeing a £105m deal with West Ham to sign Declan Rice.
Following yesterday’s reports that the transfer had been delayed by the Gunners apparently being less-than willing to compromise over the structure of the payments, a breakthrough is now close.
According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, West Ham want the guaranteed part of Rice’s fee to have been paid by the end of next year.
The white smoke of a ‘done deal’ is not far away…
Chelsea deal collapses
Chelsea’s plan to sell Hakim Ziyech to Al-Nassr has fallen through.
Personal terms have not been agreed between the winger and the Saudi Arabian side, despite an £8m fee being set between the clubs.
Ziyech, who missed out on a loan move to PSG on January transfer deadline day, is still deemed surplus to requirements by Chelsea.
Andre Onana to Man Utd breakthrough
Manchester United are set for a breakthrough in talks over Andre Onana.
Inter Milan’s financial concerns have pushed them towards lowering their price tag for the goalkeeper, to just £43m.
That’s according to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Italian journalist saying that talks are set to continue between the clubs.
Inter have even lined up Chelsea target Anatoliy Trubin as Onana’s replacement, it is claimed.
Breaking news! Chelsea sign Nicolas Jackson
It’s a second signing of the summer for Chelsea as Nicolas Jackson arrives in a £32m deal!
Ready for another signing?
Breaking news! Dominik Szoboszlai set to sign for Liverpool
Liverpool have triggered Dominik Szoboszlai’s release clause.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have hit the button to land the Hungarian winger from RB Leipzig for £60m with personal terms already agreed.
A medical will now be arranged for the 22-year-old’s transfer.
Done deal! Chelsea youngster Charlie Webster heads off on loan
In a deal first reported by Standard Sport earlier this month, Charlie Webster has left Chelsea for a loan spell with Dutch club Heerenveen.
The 19-year-old is also set to sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge having attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven.
Man Utd update on David de Gea amid Andre Onana pursuit
David de Gea is still in “discussions” over his future, Manchester United have stated.
A full rundown of the players returning to Old Trafford from their loan spells has included an update on the Spanish goalkeeper.
The club have said: “David De Gea’s contract is due to run out but discussions remain open with the long-serving keeper.”
Elsewhere, Dean Henderson is among those confirmed as back at the club with Wout Weghorst and Marcel Sabitzer having left.
United are nearing a deal to sign Inter Milan keeper Andre Onana, so very much still a story in motion!
Breaking news! Arsenal sell Pablo Mari to Monza
