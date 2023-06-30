Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal in Rice breakthrough; Chelsea deal collapses; Onana to Man Utd; Spurs latest

As the transfer window heads into July, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham remain among the busiest clubs of the summer so far. The Gunners are set to reach an agreement with West Ham to sign Declan Rice and are also close to sealing a £40million deal for Jurrien Timber having announced the arrival of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea and Manchester United have finally agreed a £60m deal for Mason Mount, who will now undergo a medical on Monday. The Blues then want Brighton’s Moises Caicedo having completed the signing of Nicolas Jackson, while Hakim Ziyech’s move away from Stamford Bridge has collapsed. United hope to follow up Mount’s arrival with a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana, with a breakthrough made over his fee.

Tottenham have already spent more than £80m this summer, most recently signing James Maddison, and are now looking to bolster their defence with Edmond Tapsoba, Micky van de Ven and Gleison Bremer all of interest. Harry Kane is set for talks over his future as Bayern prepare a second bid, while Liverpool are set to sign Dominik Szoboszlai. Follow all the latest news, gossip and rumours below!