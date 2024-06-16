3
Nervy Three Lions holding on to lead

2024-06-16
England begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, with hopes high but the customary concerns that come with supporting the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate has an-almost full squad to choose from, with only Luke Shaw not fit enough to start from the 26-strong group.

And with Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka starting as England’s attacking axis, there is a lot to be excited about for the thousands of fans who have descended on Germany.

