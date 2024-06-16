Nervy Three Lions holding on to lead

England begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, with hopes high but the customary concerns that come with supporting the Three Lions.

Gareth Southgate has an-almost full squad to choose from, with only Luke Shaw not fit enough to start from the 26-strong group.

And with Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka starting as England’s attacking axis, there is a lot to be excited about for the thousands of fans who have descended on Germany.