England U21 vs Spain live stream: How can I watch Euro 2023 final for FREE on TV in UK today?

E ngland Under-21s will tonight aim to be crowned European champions for the first time in 39 years as they take on Spain in the Euro 2023 final.

Lee Carsley’s Young Lions will face their sternest test of a tournament in which they have thoroughly impressed, scoring plenty and remaining unbreached at the back.

Spain are the most successful country in the tournament’s recent history, having made their third final in four attempts, but Carsley believes there is more to come from his side.

He said: “We were ranking sixth coming into the tournament, so getting to the final is a big achievement. I felt getting out of the group was a good achievement. But I think this team has another two or three levels to go.

“Since coming into the knockout stages, we know we only have one chance. I expect us to be under pressure, but the players know that too, and I know they will react in the right way.

“We’ve watched Spain a lot. They’re a great team. My players have played brilliantly this tournament, and now they have a chance to show everyone back home they are potential new senior internationals.”

How to watch England U21 vs Spain U21 in Euro 2023 final tonight

TV channel: For the first time in the tournament, UK viewers will be able to watch a Euro 2023 game on TV with Channel 4 stepping in for the final, with coverage starting shortly before kick-off.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch online via the Channel 4 website, and the UEFA’s website.

LIVE blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.