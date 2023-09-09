England vs Argentina LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The Rugby World Cup continues with a massive Pool D clash in Marseille this evening. The two favourites to advance from the final group lock horns in the headline fixture of day two, with England desperate to make a fast start to silence their growing army of critics following a dreadful build-up to the tournament.
It has been a harrowing 2023 for England so far, losing six of their first nine matches under new head coach Steve Borthwick, who is already feeling the pressure. Such a run has included a record humbling by France and first-ever loss to Fiji, leaving them a lowly eighth in the latest world rankings – two spots below tonight’s opponents Argentina, who pulled off a deserved victory at Twickenham last autumn.
But all of the mounting negativity could be instantly swept away with an opening win over the physical Pumas, who put 62 points on Spain in their final warm-up Test having finished third at the most recent Rugby Championship. Follow England vs Argentina live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome!
Live updates
England 6-3 Argentina
29 mins: A great effort from Daly, but it doesn’t quite make it.
England then pile forward on the chase, with Marchant wrecking shop.
This is really spirited stuff from Borthwick’s men at the moment.
England 6-3 Argentina
29 mins: Daly is going for a long-range attempt at the posts after Argentina are pinged for an infringement on the floor.
It’s a bold attempt from all of 60 metres!
England 6-3 Argentina
27 mins: Against the odds, England’s 14 men are ahead!
After that brilliant crash through the middle from the ever-imposing Tuilagi, Ford senses the opportunity to let fly with a drop-goal attempt.
And it’s on the money!
England 3-3 Argentina
26 mins: England kicking a lot here but the accuracy is lacking at the moment.
Argentina look to attack from deep following a lineout, but Mateo Carreras’ boot down the left flank skews out of play.
He’s furious with himself as England now try to build an attacking platform, with strong carries from the likes of Tuilagi and Genge.
England 3-3 Argentina
24 mins: Argentina don’t kick to the corner but instead take the tap and go for a training-ground move.
It proves to be the wrong decision as England’s ferocious but undermanned defence chop in with the tackles before skipper Lawes gets over the ball at the breakdown and earns a pressure-relieving penalty in front of his own line.
England celebrate like they’ve scored a try.
England 3-3 Argentina
22 mins: Argentina keep the ball in hand tight through the forwards close to the line.
Gallo stretches to place it down but that was clearly knocked on by the Pumas loosehead.
But Argentina were playing with an advantage and will come again. Kick to the corner?
England 3-3 Argentina
21 mins: This is real danger for England now as Matera does great work on the ground to set up the Pumas for a superb 50:22 kick from Chocobares that gives them the lineout just outside the England try line.
A real chance for them to strike with that trademark driving maul.
England 3-3 Argentina
19 mins: Back comes Santiago Carreras and Argentina have their numerical advantage now.
The Foul Play Review Officer – based at Roland Garros – felt yellow was sufficient punishment for his late clash into Ford.
England 3-3 Argentina
17 mins: Mitchell does his job as England’s turbo-charger as they start to put the phases together in attack while it’s still 14 vs 14.
The ball is shipped out right, where Earl tries to dink a clever low kick into the run of May.
However, he can’t execute and the chance is lost.
England 3-3 Argentina
And now the Carreras smash on fellow fly-half Ford.
This is still being reviewed in the bunker.
A very busy start for the officials in Marseille.
