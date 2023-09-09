34
15
14
20
3
48
23
35
1
49
33
47
11
7
16
46
30
45
2
26
21
37
29
32
8
50
9
5
44
43
38
22
39
10
13
24
40
31
4
18
25

England vs Argentina LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

140 3 minutes read


The Rugby World Cup continues with a massive Pool D clash in Marseille this evening. The two favourites to advance from the final group lock horns in the headline fixture of day two, with England desperate to make a fast start to silence their growing army of critics following a dreadful build-up to the tournament.

It has been a harrowing 2023 for England so far, losing six of their first nine matches under new head coach Steve Borthwick, who is already feeling the pressure. Such a run has included a record humbling by France and first-ever loss to Fiji, leaving them a lowly eighth in the latest world rankings – two spots below tonight’s opponents Argentina, who pulled off a deserved victory at Twickenham last autumn.


Source link

140 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

Tottenham fans plan ticket price protest before Ange Postecoglou’s first home game against Man Utd

Tottenham fans plan ticket price protest before Ange Postecoglou’s first home game against Man Utd

Carlos Alcaraz: the unstoppable rise of tennis’ youngest-ever No.1

Carlos Alcaraz: the unstoppable rise of tennis’ youngest-ever No.1

World Cup final: How city centres are preparing for England vs Spain

World Cup final: How city centres are preparing for England vs Spain

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo