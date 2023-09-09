England vs Argentina LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

The Rugby World Cup continues with a massive Pool D clash in Marseille this evening. The two favourites to advance from the final group lock horns in the headline fixture of day two, with England desperate to make a fast start to silence their growing army of critics following a dreadful build-up to the tournament.

It has been a harrowing 2023 for England so far, losing six of their first nine matches under new head coach Steve Borthwick, who is already feeling the pressure. Such a run has included a record humbling by France and first-ever loss to Fiji, leaving them a lowly eighth in the latest world rankings – two spots below tonight’s opponents Argentina, who pulled off a deserved victory at Twickenham last autumn.

But all of the mounting negativity could be instantly swept away with an opening win over the physical Pumas, who put 62 points on Spain in their final warm-up Test having finished third at the most recent Rugby Championship. Follow England vs Argentina live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport’s Nick Purewal at the Stade Velodrome!