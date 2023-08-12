England vs Colombia LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, Australia-France penalties, team news, lineups today

The Lionesses are out to win their third Women’s World Cup quarter-final in a row today when they face South American stars Colombia in Sydney. England may be the favourites, but this could well prove a very tricky test for the European champions.

A penalty shootout was required for Sarina Wiegman’s side in the last-16 as they overcome a strong Nigeria side, a game which saw star attacker Lauren James sent off for an igmonious stamp on her opponent. The Chelsea youngster is suspended today and it will be interesting to see how England line up in her absence.

Colombia have beaten Germany and South Korea en route to the quarter-finals and boast a supreme mix of youth and experience, which the Lionesses must not underestimate. Follow England vs Colombia LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!