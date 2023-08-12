England vs Colombia LIVE! Women’s World Cup match stream, Australia-France penalties, team news, lineups today

The Lionesses are out to win their third Women’s World Cup quarter-final in a row today when they face South American stars Colombia in Sydney. England may be the favourites, but this could well prove a very tricky test for the European champions.
A penalty shootout was required for Sarina Wiegman’s side in the last-16 as they overcome a strong Nigeria side, a game which saw star attacker Lauren James sent off for an igmonious stamp on her opponent. The Chelsea youngster is suspended today and it will be interesting to see how England line up in her absence.
Colombia have beaten Germany and South Korea en route to the quarter-finals and boast a supreme mix of youth and experience, which the Lionesses must not underestimate. Follow England vs Colombia LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!
Live updates
Penalties in Australia vs France!
France have just thrown on goalkeeper Solene Durand just for the shootout after 120 minutes of a 0-0 draw with Australia…
It’s full-time in that quarter-final, the winner of which will face the victor in England vs Colombia.
We’ll bring you live updates from that shootout right here!
Colombia are bringing the colour to Sydney!
Just one hour until kick-off…
Latest match odds
England to qualify: 1/5
Draw (90 mins): 11/5
Colombia to qualify: 10/3
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
One change for Colombia
Manuela Vanegas returns at left-back after her suspension for the last-16 stage.
Ella Toone comes in for England
No real answer as to whether England are playing with four or three at the back with that line-up.
Ella Toone replaces Lauren James in what is most likely a 4-2-3-1, with the Manchester United star in behind Alessia Russo. That would push Rachel Daly into left wing.
However, Daly could still back at wing-back with Toone floating behind Russo and Lauren Hemp in a 3-4-1-2.
Sarina Wiegman giving herself plenty of options today.
How Colombia line up today
Colombia XI: Perez; C. Arias, Caribali, D. Arias, Vanegas; Ospina, Bedoya; Ramirez, Santos, Caicedo; Usme
Subs: Sepulveda, Giraldo, Caracas, Guzman, Ramos, Baron, Montoya, Reyes, Restrepo, Bahr, Andrade, Chacon
The England team is in…
England XI: Earps; Bronze, Bright, Carter, Greenwood; Stanway, Walsh; Hemp, Toone, Daly; Russo
Subs: Charles, Nobbs, Hampton, Wubben-Moy, Morgan, Coombs, Kelly, England, Zelem, Roebuck, Robinson
The Lionesses are in the house!
Rachel Yankey column
The big question for England today is: how to replace Lauren James.
Our resident Lionesses legend, Rachel Yankey, has given her take ahead of the team news being revealed shortly.
Read her latest column
Full time in today’s other quarter final
The winner of Australia’s game with France will play the winner of England vs Colombia.
And it’s goalless at the end of the 90 minutes! Into extra-time we go…
Source link