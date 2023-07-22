England vs Haiti LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The Lionesses get their Women’s World Cup campaign underway today in Brisbane and a victory is very much expected of Sarina Wiegman’s side against minnows Haiti.

Preparations for the World Cup have not been perfect for England, who are on a three-game winless run in which they haven’t scored a goal, but a meeting with the 53rd-ranked rookies is a must-win for the European champions. Injury issues have also scuppered their build-up but captain Millie Bright has been declared fit after knee surgery.

Alessia Russo has got the nod to start up front. England have never won the World Cup but their Euros success has upped the expectations of an historic run Down Under and winning Group D is a first step on that march, with Denmark and China to come. Follow England vs Haiti LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog below, with Simon Collings on hand to provide expert analysis from the ground!