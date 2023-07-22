England vs Haiti LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The Lionesses get their Women’s World Cup campaign underway today in Brisbane and a victory is very much expected of Sarina Wiegman’s side against minnows Haiti.
Preparations for the World Cup have not been perfect for England, who are on a three-game winless run in which they haven’t scored a goal, but a meeting with the 53rd-ranked rookies is a must-win for the European champions. Injury issues have also scuppered their build-up but captain Millie Bright has been declared fit after knee surgery.
Alessia Russo has got the nod to start up front. England have never won the World Cup but their Euros success has upped the expectations of an historic run Down Under and winning Group D is a first step on that march, with Denmark and China to come. Follow England vs Haiti LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog below, with Simon Collings on hand to provide expert analysis from the ground!
Live updates
England 0-0 Haiti: 17 mins
VAR check!
Pierre-Louis wiped out Kelly in that recent England attack and a replay review is ongoing…
Simon Collings in Brisbane
Dumornay looks a lovely player, causing England problems by dropping into that pocket of space in between the defence and midfield.
You can see why Lyon have just signed her.
England 0-0 Haiti: 16 mins
England come up the other end with a deep cross to Hemp, who nods a looping header towards the back post but Russo can’t latch onto it – and it lands for a goal kick.
England 0-0 Haiti: 14 mins
CHANCE!
A huge opening for Haiti as Borgella breaks in behind and rolls a one-on-one effort wide with her left foot. A big let-off for England!
England 0-0 Haiti: 12 mins
A busy start to this game with Haiti getting in amongst it with a high press on the England midfield.
The Lionesses are gently building their confidence.
England 0-0 Haiti: 8 mins
A delay here with Dumornay on the ground. She looked a real threat a moment ago bursting into the box and received a heavy-but-fair challenge from Russo.
Looks like she’ll be okay to continue.
England 0-0 Haiti: 6 mins
Another effort on goal, this time from Russo after a poor touch from the Haiti defence. Straight at the goalkeeper.
England 0-0 Haiti: 5 mins
First effort on goal for England as Haiti clear a second corner and Kelly jinks onto her left before curling an effort down Theus’ throat.
Simon Collings in Brisbane
England gone for Carter and not Greenwood at centre-back. Gives them a genuine left footer on that flank at least.
England 0-0 Haiti: 3 mins
The Lionesses deal with the poor corner and break nicely, flying down the right and putting in some dangerous crosses that Haiti turn behind for their own corner.
It almost fell for Stanway to launch the first shot of the game there.
