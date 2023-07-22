40
England vs Haiti LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and goal updates today

The Lionesses get their Women’s World Cup campaign underway today in Brisbane and a victory is very much expected of Sarina Wiegman’s side against minnows Haiti.

Preparations for the World Cup have not been perfect for England, who are on a three-game winless run in which they haven’t scored a goal, but a meeting with the 53rd-ranked rookies is a must-win for the European champions. Injury issues have also scuppered their build-up but captain Millie Bright has been declared fit after knee surgery.


