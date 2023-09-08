35
7
13
33
47
15
38
18
24
14
25
3
26
20
11
34
46
29
30
32
21
23
40
9
1
2
5
8
45
48
39
43
4
16
50
44
10
37
22
31
49

England vs New Zealand: Devon Conway and Daryll Mitchell hit tons as tourists win first ODI by eight wickets

144 3 minutes read


T

his was England’s first 50-over meeting with New Zealand since the World Cup final four years ago but if Jos Buttler’s men do go on to repeat that success in India in the coming months, it will not be remembered as the springboard.

On a humid day in Cardiff, the tourists came through what was supposed to be both sides’ most intense pre-tournament workout so far without breaking much sweat, glorious unbeaten hundreds from Devon Conway and Daryll Mitchell inspiring a comfortable eight-wicket victory in the first of four ODIs, with 26 balls to spare.


Source link

144 3 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

Man City XI vs Burnley: Gvardiol debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Man City XI vs Burnley: Gvardiol debut, predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest today

Mauricio Pochettino eases Reece James injury fears as Chelsea boss confirms expected Kepa Arrizabalaga exit

Mauricio Pochettino eases Reece James injury fears as Chelsea boss confirms expected Kepa Arrizabalaga exit

How The Winner Can Get A Heavyweight World Title Shot Next

Georgia vs Spain live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

Georgia vs Spain live stream: How can I watch Euro 2024 qualifier on TV in UK today?

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo