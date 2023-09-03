48
England vs New Zealand: Tourists win Third T20 as Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips shine

F

inn Allen and Glenn Phillips inspired a much-improved New Zealand to a 74-run victory in the Third T20 as England’s perfect start to the white-ball summer came to an abrupt end.

Trailing 2-0 after a pair of abject batting performances in the first two games of the series, Allen’s 83 and Phillips’s 69 from just 34 balls saw the Black Caps set Jos Buttler’s side a daunting target of 203 in the Edgbaston sunshine.


