England 2-1 Scotland: Lucy Bronze takes charge on testing homecoming

I

t was the steeliness and courage of a young Lucy Bronze that ensured she was destined for the very top, playing in boys’ teams until she reached the age when she was no longer allowed.

A nomadic childhood saw Bronze grow up in various parts of the North East, and her first senior football came for Sunderland. A return to the Stadium of Light in England colours offered the chance for a memorable homecoming, and she got England up and running on a chilly Friday night with a stooping header that showed such steeliness and courage is still as strong as ever.


