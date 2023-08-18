9
Tammy Beaumont misses out on England T20 recall as uncapped pair Mahika Gaur and Bess Heath called up

E

ngland have called up 17-year-old Mahika Gaur for the upcoming white-ball series’ against Sri Lanka, but Tammy Beaumont has again been left out of the T20 squad despite a stunning century in The Hundred this week.

Teenage bowler Gaur is one of two uncapped players included in Jon Lewis’s squad for both the three-match T20 and ODI series, along with 21-year-old wicketkeeper Bess Heath, with a number of established names rested.


