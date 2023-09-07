Jon Lewis defends England team selection after shock Sri Lanka series loss

E ngland Women’s coach Jon Lewis has defended the decision to rest key players after his side’s shock series defeat by Sri Lanka, insisting: “We learned a hell of a lot”.

Lewis’s team were left stunned as the side ranked a distant No8 in the world followed the weekend’s surprise win in the second T20 at Chelmsford with another in Derby on Wednesday night to claim a 2-1 series victory, their first over England in any format.

England had rested a number of senior players for the series, including Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone (who is now sidelined with an injury), and instead handed opportunities to youngsters such as 17-year-old quick Mahika Gaur.

“I learned a lot, a hell of a lot,” Lewis said. “I feel like we are on a journey as a team and we are trying to work out how we want to play and the mindset we want to go into each game with and which individuals are capable of doing that.

“You won’t find that out unless you expose them to international cricket.

“The decision-making before the series was very much around giving opportunity to players on the edge of our squad to try and learn about what they are capable of under pressure.”