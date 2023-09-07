35
Jon Lewis defends England team selection after shock Sri Lanka series loss

E

ngland Women’s coach Jon Lewis has defended the decision to rest key players after his side’s shock series defeat by Sri Lanka, insisting: “We learned a hell of a lot”.

Lewis’s team were left stunned as the side ranked a distant No8 in the world followed the weekend’s surprise win in the second T20 at Chelmsford with another in Derby on Wednesday night to claim a 2-1 series victory, their first over England in any format.


