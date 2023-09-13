9
England hit with double injury blow as Keira Walsh ruled out of Women’s Nations League

The Barcelona midfielder will miss the matches with Scotland and the Netherlands due to injury.

Tottenham striker Beth England is also absent from the 24-player squad after undergoing surgery on a hip problem.

Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has stuck by the players who led England to the Women’s World Cup final in August, with the rest of the squad that played in Australia all named.


Source link

