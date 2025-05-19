Date, time, how to watch and stream for free

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are heading to Bilbao for an all-English showdown

Tens of thousands of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur fans are expected to descend on the Basque city of Bilbao this week for the Europa League final.

The two English teams will face each other in the final hoping to take home the Uefa Cup.

For Manchester United, it would be their second win after their triumph in 2017. While for Spurs, it would be their third after victory in 1972 and 1984.

Both clubs have been allocated 15,000 tickets for the 50,000-capacity San Mamés stadium, in the city in northern Spain.

Tickets were originally selling for a little as €40. But with the match now just days away, fans are desperate to get to it and resale sites are reported to be selling them for up £1,000 a piece.

We take a look at how to enjoy the game even if you can’t make it to Spain.

For both English teams it will not be the first time they have won the Europa League (Photo: Michael Regan/Uefa/Getty)

When is the 2025 Europa League final?

Kick-off is at 8pm BST on Wednesday 21 May. Uefa’s executive committee granted Bilbao hosting rights after it was removed as a Euro 2020 host city due to Covid restrictions.

How can I watch the 2025 Europa League final?

In the UK, the match will be available to watch on TNT Sports.

Coverage starts from 6pm on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate and Discovery+, with expert analysis from a team including former players Gareth Bale, Rio Ferdinand, Glenn Hoddle and Paul Scholes.

The match will also be available to watch at home or on the move for free on Discovery+.

Football fans will need to have one of the following to be able to keep track on the game:

TNT Sports via Discovery+ Premium, EE, Sky or Virgin Media TV;

Access to Discovery+ basic account with EE TV, Sky, Prime Video;

Virgin Media TV, all customers in the UK can watch on channel 527;

Viewers without Discovery+ need to download the app on their mobile device, web or access via their TV, register their details online and watch the game for free. No subscription is required.

What are the odds for the Europa League final?

Manchester United are currently nudging ahead as the favourites to win, with odds of 4/5 on, according to comparison site Oddschecker. Spurs are at 11/10.

What happens if it is a draw at the end of normal time?

Germany’s Felix Zwayer, 43, will be refereeing the match, which will be played in the same format as the Uefa Champions League final.

If scores are level at the end of normal time, two 15-minute periods of extra time are played. If one of the teams scores more goals than the other during extra time, that team is declared the winner.

What is the prize for the winner?

If scores remains level after extra time, the winner are determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Aside from the trophy, the 2024/25 winners also gain a place in the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League, and the right to play against the winners of the 2024/25 Champions League in the 2025 UEFA Super Cup.

For both teams, who have not had the best of seasons domestically, this may be more coveted that the trophy itself.