45
20
43
47
37
34
14
46
48
22
31
49
25
35
4
10
21
3
16
1
23
24
26
9
7
18
11
8
50
30
40
38
2
32
5
29
39
13
33
15
44

Uefa express ‘profound sorrow’ over ‘senseless acts of violence’ in Israel

137 2 minutes read


U

EFA president Aleksander Ceferin has condemned “senseless acts of violence” in a letter to the Israeli Football Association that offered “sincere condolences” to the victims of the attacks in the country.

Ceferin’s comments were the first publicly by a global football leader and came as the English FA were on Thursday considering how to acknowledge the victims during Friday’s friendly between England and Australia at Wembley.


Source link

137 2 minutes read
Show More

Related Articles

England vs Denmark LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

England vs Denmark LIVE! Women’s World Cup 2023 match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

I want to be world No 1 – but I’ve got lots of steps to take

I want to be world No 1 – but I’ve got lots of steps to take

Victoria Azarenka blames ‘quite drunk’ fans for boos at Wimbledon after defeat to Elina Svitolina

Victoria Azarenka blames ‘quite drunk’ fans for boos at Wimbledon after defeat to Elina Svitolina

Just a moment…

Just a moment…

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo