32
25
21
15
20
18
39
2
24
50
9
4
44
31
46
1
43
48
5
49
22
40
47
30
37
14
7
33
38
8
11
34
10
35
23
13
29
26
45
16
3

Cricket World Cup 2023 leading wicket takers: Top bowler standings

143 1 minute read


E

ngland boast a number of top bowlers looking to bag top spot in the leading wicket takers standings at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

With 2019 hero Jofra Archer absent and Ben Stokes not fit to bowl, the onus will fall on Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to lead the seam attack with help from Sam Curran, Adil Rashid and World Cup debutant Gus Atkinson.


Source link

143 1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Moeen Ali: I knew I would have regretted turning down England’s Ashes call

Moeen Ali: I knew I would have regretted turning down England’s Ashes call

France vs New Zealand LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

France vs New Zealand LIVE! Rugby World Cup 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

Full order of play for Middle Sunday, start time and how to watch in UK

Full order of play for Middle Sunday, start time and how to watch in UK

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE! Arsenal in late Cancelo swoop; Gravenberch twist; Chelsea’s Gallagher to Spurs

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE! Arsenal in late Cancelo swoop; Gravenberch twist; Chelsea’s Gallagher to Spurs

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo