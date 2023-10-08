Cricket World Cup 2023 leading wicket takers: Top bowler standings

E ngland boast a number of top bowlers looking to bag top spot in the leading wicket takers standings at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

With 2019 hero Jofra Archer absent and Ben Stokes not fit to bowl, the onus will fall on Mark Wood and Chris Woakes to lead the seam attack with help from Sam Curran, Adil Rashid and World Cup debutant Gus Atkinson.

India’s bowlers are also eyeing up a haul of wickets with Mohammed Siraj the ICC’s top-rated bowler going into the tournament and Kuldeep Yadav one to watch, while Ravindra Jadeja has made a strong start to the tournament.

Back among the favourites are Australia, who have Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc and second-ranked Josh Hazlewood in their arsenal.

New Zealand carry plenty of threat with the return of Trent Boult while Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi is also expected to deliver on Indian soil.

Position Bowler Country Wickets Runs Games 1 Bas de Leede Netherlands 4 62 1 2 Mehidy Hassan Miraz Bangladesh 3 25 1 3 Ravindra Jadeja India 3 28 1 4 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 3 30 1 5 Josh Hazlewood Australia 3 38 1 6 Haris Rauf Pakistan 3 43 1 7 Matt Henry New Zealand 3 48 1 8 Gerald Coetzee South Africa 3 68 1

