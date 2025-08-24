Jack Grealish and Everton are a match made in heaven

Everton 2-0 Brighton (Ndiaye 23′, Garner 52′)

HILL DICKINSON STADIUM — You cannot replace history. If you are even going to attempt to, you better make sure you get it right.

Most Evertonians will tell you the Farhad Moshiri era was littered with more missteps than a drunken sailor about to return home.

The much-maligned former Everton owner’s legacy, however, has been restored in absentia, thanks to a stadium fit for a brighter future for its long-suffering inhabitants.

As inaugurations go, those attending Hill Dickinson Stadium – just rolls off the tongue doesn’t it – could not have wished for a more perfect afternoon.

With sunshine beaming off the Mersey, supporters were treated to seats without a Goodison pillar to arch around, an atmosphere as cauldron-like as their 133-year previous home, a mood-lifting victory and an attacking force in the perfect place to get a new era of his own off to a regenerative start.

After rotting on the sidelines at the Etihad for two seasons, registering two assists in that time, Jack Grealish matched that tally in under half an hour to inspire Everton to victory over a Brighton side who refused to lie down.

A timely moment for a new folk hero to make his mark. Moving days aren’t normally this joyous.

Walking down Regent Road, the Liver Birds looking on from alongside the coast, Hill Dickinson Stadium is as aesthetically pleasing as any modern arena.

Like a scene from a LS Lowry painting from the future, the red-bricked facade provided the old to the new, with shipping relics everywhere around the previously dilapidated Bramley-Moore Dock maintaining the working class feel to the people’s club.

Smiles opened every door. Everything worked just as it should – the stage was set for Everton to do what they have made their calling card in recent years and turned those smiles upside down with efforts on the pitch.

All the old songs got their run to give the new stadium that positive hum prevalent before hope is quickly dashed.

The announcer sounded more Michael Buffer than anything Scouse, and after some rather American-style player introduction videos, we were finally under way.

Efforts to make the new home look like a fortress were obvious, with a dry stone wall erected on one side and water on the other.

Early on, as the stage curtain came up, James Tarkowski, the source of one of the lasting happy Goodison memories, led a defensive line primed for conquering.

His first efforts to clear a long ball resulted in Kaoru Mitoma firing against the crossbar, before Danny Welbeck scooped over from six yards.

With the fortifications struggling to contain the away tide, a reprieve was required down the other end.

Man of the match: Jack Grealish Two assists but a work ethic to match. Left the pitch late on to a much-deserved standing ovation

Grealish provided that creative spark, conspicuous by its absence at Elland Road, fizzing a low cross over for Iliman Ndiaye to nudge home the opener, to rapturous relief all around.

Tarkowski especially continued to live dangerous. After Jan Paul van Hecke struck the post, the Toffees centre-back made another mess of a clearance before being bailed out by a fine Jordan Pickford stop.

Grealish’s impressive afternoon was not just restricted to his output with the ball. Evertonians require their idols to work hard off it, too.

In recent times, as results have suffered, time and again new arrivals have come in and quickly looked disinterested before being moved on without leaving their mark.

Having ceded possession with his first touch, Grealish set his stall out early, battling back with a slide tackle for the cameras to boot.

No outfield player made more ball recoveries all match – way to endear yourself to an expectant crowd baying for blood.

“If he gave the ball away, it was really rare and he also got involved in a couple of goals,” David Moyes said.

“We’ve been looking for those important options with flair. He gives us that something different.

“We all want the Jack Grealish we all know but you don’t play for the club if you haven’t got it. Jack has got it. We need to get him to show it more.”

Grealish’s lay-off for James Garner’s ferocious second gave Everton the daylight they needed, given Brighton were awarded a late penalty to get themselves back into the contest.

Pickford’s save from Welbeck’s tame spot-kick finally told Brighton, who created enough to win two matches, it wasn’t going to be their day.

But, other than their previous neighbours from across Stanley Park, few would deny Everton their moment in the sun. It was worth the wait, and some. And so was Grealish.