Mauricio Pochettino delivers verdict on Nicolas Jackson after difficult start for Chelsea striker

In the 83rd minute on Saturday, the 22-year-old was guilty of leaning back as he missed a glorious opportunity to equalise from only five yards out, following Anthony Elanga’s opener earlier in the second half.

Jackson, 22, has struggled as he carries the weight of expectation while leading the line at Chelsea, with alternative options Christopher Nkunku and Armando Broja out injured.

Speaking about his striker after the match, Pochettino said: “I think in the future we will be talking differently. He needs time to adapt to the Premier League. He is doing a fantastic job but scoring is not easy.

“He is a little bit rushed in his decisions. He needs to be a little bit more calm and relaxed and for sure he is going to score goals.”

Chelsea lost 1-0 to Steve Cooper’s team at Stamford Bridge and have now picked up just four points from their first four Premier League games.

Pochettino is facing demands to improve Chelsea’s form after the international break but, with the youngest squad in the league, he has called for patience.

“The process is the process,” he continued. “I cannot accelerate some processes but [what will is] I think being disappointed with the game today and against West Ham where we deserved more.

“On our side it is about having time to work and improve the players and have the best platform. The process is like this and can be up and down.

“Yes, we have to prove we can score. Of course, we need to be more clinical in front of goal and not to do the mistake we did today, to give the chance to Nottingham.

“I am not frustrated but angry because we deserved more. We didn’t get the points we deserved. For sure, being positive and working hard [is how] this team will get the results they deserve.”