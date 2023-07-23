F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream and latest updates as Max Verstappen win sets Red Bull record

Max Verstappen is celebrating a seventh consecutive race victory as the reigning Formula 1 world champion dominated proceedings once again at the Hungaroring on Sunday. After taking the lead down into a dramatic first corner, the Dutchman cruised from there to ensure a record-setting 12th F1 win in a row for dominant Red Bull heading to Spa next weekend.

Verstappen had been shockingly pipped to pole position outside Budapest by Lewis Hamilton on Saturday, with a flying final lap earning the latter’s first top spot on the grid since 2021 by just 0.003 seconds. However, Hamilton could not convert that boost into a podium, much less a long-awaited victory, dropping to fourth very quickly and ending up finishing in that position.

McLaren’s resurgence continues after Lando Norris made it back-to-back podiums with his impressive second-place finish in Hungary. The bold Sergio Perez took third for Red Bull ahead of Hamilton, while George Russell fought through the pack for sixth and Daniel Ricciardo’s first race for AlphaTauri ended with a respectable 13th place. Follow reaction from the Hungarian Grand Prix live below!