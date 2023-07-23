F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream and latest updates as Max Verstappen win sets Red Bull record

Max Verstappen is celebrating a seventh consecutive race victory as the reigning Formula 1 world champion dominated proceedings once again at the Hungaroring on Sunday. After taking the lead down into a dramatic first corner, the Dutchman cruised from there to ensure a record-setting 12th F1 win in a row for dominant Red Bull heading to Spa next weekend.
Verstappen had been shockingly pipped to pole position outside Budapest by Lewis Hamilton on Saturday, with a flying final lap earning the latter’s first top spot on the grid since 2021 by just 0.003 seconds. However, Hamilton could not convert that boost into a podium, much less a long-awaited victory, dropping to fourth very quickly and ending up finishing in that position.
McLaren’s resurgence continues after Lando Norris made it back-to-back podiums with his impressive second-place finish in Hungary. The bold Sergio Perez took third for Red Bull ahead of Hamilton, while George Russell fought through the pack for sixth and Daniel Ricciardo’s first race for AlphaTauri ended with a respectable 13th place. Follow reaction from the Hungarian Grand Prix live below!
Live updates
Max Verstappen on seventh successive win
“Yeah finally we had a really good start, very happy with that, we’ve been working on that quite a bit to try and get a good bite and yeah I know of course when I had the inside that corner was mine.
“It was just late on the brakes you are a heavy car so luckily it all worked out well and from there I could do my race and today the car was really, really quick.
“I think over one lap this weekend it was a bit of a struggle but maybe it was probably a good thing for today so yeah the car was good on any tyre and we could look after the tyre wear and basically that’s why we could create such a big gap.”
Max Verstappen on Red Bull record
McLaren had legendary duo Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna at the wheel when they set that previous mark of 11 consecutive race wins that had stood for 35 years…
“It’s just incredible, what we’ve been going through the last few years is just unbelievable and hopefully we can keep this momentum going for a long time and also just to work with the whole team is always very enjoyable,” Verstappen said.
“Of course you know it’s always good to look into it, yesterday for example to keep pushing, wanting to do better, but today is just perfect.”
Max Verstappen: Red Bull is like a ‘rocket ship’
After Verstappen took the chequered flag, race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase asked him: “Not a bad race car, is it?”
To which the reigning world champion replied: “What an unbelievable rocket ship it was today. That was so enjoyable to drive!”
Russell goes at Leclerc late but has to make do with seventh.
However, that will become sixth as Leclerc gets his five-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane. Quite a fightback from Russell from 18th at the start.
Leclerc seventh, Sainz eighth, Alonso ninth and Stroll 10th.
Back to-back podiums for Norris, who crosses the line in second.
Perez holds off Lewis Hamilton by a second-and-a-half to finish third.
Piastri comes fifth.
MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS THE HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX!
HIS SEVENTH STRAIGHT WIN AND A RECORD 12TH SUCCESSIVE VICTORY FOR RED BULL!
A far slower Perez’s focus now seems to be on keeping Hamilton out rather than closing down Norris.
Norris is more than five seconds ahead of Perez now, while Hamilton is two-and-a-half seconds behind the Mexican.
Can Hamilton stir himself for one final push at a podium place to salvage something from this day after frittering away that first pole since 2021 off the line?
George Russell has been complaining about an issue with his car and asking to box, only to be told he would definitely lose position if that were to happen at this late stage.
Now suddenly he bursts into life again, producing a lovely move on Sainz to go up into seventh.
And he’s gaining on Leclerc fast too…
10 laps to go at the Hungaroring and this is as easy as it gets for Verstappen, bar any unforeseen late disaster.
The gap to Norris is now almost 20 seconds, with the Briton complaining about lapped cars not moving out of his way. He is around three-and-a-half seconds ahead of Perez as things stand.
Hamilton, meanwhile, is still 10 seconds behind Perez in fourth.
A rare bright spot on a tough day for Hamilton.
He eases around the outside of Piastri down the long straight, with the McLaren not putting up much of a fight.
He’s now around 11 seconds behind Perez in third with 12 laps to go.
