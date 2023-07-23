37
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE! Race stream and latest updates as Max Verstappen win sets Red Bull record

Max Verstappen is celebrating a seventh consecutive race victory as the reigning Formula 1 world champion dominated proceedings once again at the Hungaroring on Sunday. After taking the lead down into a dramatic first corner, the Dutchman cruised from there to ensure a record-setting 12th F1 win in a row for dominant Red Bull heading to Spa next weekend.

Verstappen had been shockingly pipped to pole position outside Budapest by Lewis Hamilton on Saturday, with a flying final lap earning the latter’s first top spot on the grid since 2021 by just 0.003 seconds. However, Hamilton could not convert that boost into a podium, much less a long-awaited victory, dropping to fourth very quickly and ending up finishing in that position.


