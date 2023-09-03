37
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

he passionate Tifosi will be treated by a Ferrari on pole for today’s Italian Grand Prix.

The Scuderia have two drivers starting in the top three on the grid at Monza this afternoon, with reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull sandwiched by the prancing horses of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc respectively.

While the Italian crowd would certainly love nothing more than a first Ferrari triumph on home soil since Leclerc last achieved the feat in 2019, runaway title leader Verstappen remains the overwhelming favourite to achieve a record-breaking 10th consecutive victory as a third successive world title moves firmly into view already.


