F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 live stream: How can I watch race on TV in UK today?

T he passionate Tifosi will be treated by a Ferrari on pole for today’s Italian Grand Prix.

The Scuderia have two drivers starting in the top three on the grid at Monza this afternoon, with reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen’s Red Bull sandwiched by the prancing horses of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc respectively.

While the Italian crowd would certainly love nothing more than a first Ferrari triumph on home soil since Leclerc last achieved the feat in 2019, runaway title leader Verstappen remains the overwhelming favourite to achieve a record-breaking 10th consecutive victory as a third successive world title moves firmly into view already.

George Russell managed fourth in qualifying for Mercedes, but team-mate Lewis Hamilton will start from a lowly eighth spot, behind Sergio Perez, Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri, with Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso rounding off the top 10. Here’s how to watch today’s F1 Italian GP live in the UK.

Where to watch the F1 Italian Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, the Italian Grand Prix is being broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with coverage of Grand Prix Sunday beginning at 12:30pm BST. Coverage of the race itself gets underway at 1:55pm, ahead of a 2pm start.

Free-to-air highlights are on Channel 4 at 6:30pm.

Live stream: Coverage of the race is also available to subscribers online via the Sky Go app.