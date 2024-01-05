47
3
7
32
1
14
18
50
15
20
23
16
40
4
8
45
5
2
38
43
44
46
13
11
29
33
22
37
21
49
30
39
31
10
24
48
9
26
34
35
25

When is FA Cup draw? Date, time, TV channel and ball numbers for fourth-round ties

140 Less than a minute


Start time confirmed for draw after this weekend’s cup ties


Source link

140 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Tottenham vs Sheffield United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Sianchali calls for immediate return of local football

Sianchali calls for immediate return of local football

Arsenal vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal vs Burnley: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Frimpong, Rice medical; Chelsea in £85m Caicedo bid; Man United, Spurs latest

Transfer news LIVE! Arsenal want Frimpong, Rice medical; Chelsea in £85m Caicedo bid; Man United, Spurs latest

Back to top button
ZiFM Stereo