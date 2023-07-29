Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h for friendly today

The two giants have taken their rivalry over to America as part of a pre-season tour.

Blaugrana boss Xavi has seen his pre-season preparations disrupted by illness, while Jude Bellingham is already on the scoresheet for his new club.

El Clasico is one of the biggest fixtures football has to offer and, while a friendly in name, is likely to be quite the contest.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is scheduled for a 10pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 29 July, 2023.

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host.

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Real Madrid TV in the UK.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream on Real Madrid TV.

LIVE blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Carlo Ancelotti could look to rotate his squad following the win over United with all of Joselu, Toni Kroos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Federico Valverde in contention.

Arda Guler could also make his debut for the club.

Inigo Martinez is Barca’s only injury doubt and Jules Kounde could start as Xavi looks to get his players up to speed on the fitness front.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona prediction

Expect goals. While the pressure is off somewhat, both teams will be looking to make a statement against such a big rival.

2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Real Madrid wins: 102

Draws: 52

Barcelona wins: 99