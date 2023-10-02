29
Francis Lee: Man City legend dies aged 79 after long cancer battle

anchester City have confirmed the death of club legend Francis ‘Franny’ Lee.

The Premier League champions announced in a statement on Monday afternoon that the former England striker had passed away aged 79 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Lee is an icon at City, having scored 148 goals in 330 total appearances for the club during a successful seven-year stint between 1967-74, forming part of their famous triumvirate alongside Colin Bell – who died in 2021 – and Mike Summerbee.


